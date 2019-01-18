rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanya is a breathtaking bride in black

Sanya is a breathtaking bride in black

January 18, 2019 11:31 IST

Brides, would you dare to wear a black ensemble like Sanya Malhotra?

Photograph: Courtesy Wedding Affair/Instagram

Say hello to the new-age bride, Sanya Malhotra!

Dressed in a black ensemble, the actor looked every inch the glamorous diva.

Daring to wear black, the actor swathed her enviable figure in a black sari with frills and an embroidered bustier.

With a diamond choker and a matching waistband, she rounded off the look with bold eyes and brown lips. 

The cover has been styled Aastha Sharma and Sameer Belvalkar. 

Unveiling the cover, the photographer wrote: 'We all know @sanyamalhotra as the Dangal girl but as of now, better known as the cover girl of Wedding Affair magazine. Most humble, full of life with a contagious smile. Stay tuned for the inside feature shots, they're the Real McCoy.'

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Sanya Malhotra, Wedding Affair magazine, Sameer Belvalkar, Aastha Sharma, Courtesy Wedding
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use