Sanya is a breathtaking bride in black

January 18, 2019 11:31 IST

Brides, would you dare to wear a black ensemble like Sanya Malhotra?

Photograph: Courtesy Wedding Affair/Instagram

Say hello to the new-age bride, Sanya Malhotra!

Dressed in a black ensemble, the actor looked every inch the glamorous diva.

Daring to wear black, the actor swathed her enviable figure in a black sari with frills and an embroidered bustier.

With a diamond choker and a matching waistband, she rounded off the look with bold eyes and brown lips.

The cover has been styled Aastha Sharma and Sameer Belvalkar.

Unveiling the cover, the photographer wrote: 'We all know @sanyamalhotra as the Dangal girl but as of now, better known as the cover girl of Wedding Affair magazine. Most humble, full of life with a contagious smile. Stay tuned for the inside feature shots, they're the Real McCoy.'