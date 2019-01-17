Photos! Diana Penty sizzles on the ramp

Last updated on: January 17, 2019 18:20 IST

Designer Rohit Bal presented his Spring-Summer 2019 collection GUL-DASTAH as part of the Mumbai edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019.

Siddharth Malhotra and Diana Penty strode the ramp as showstoppers. Take a look!

Looking fierce! Diana Penty dressed in a stunning white-and-gold creation.

The floral elegance called GUL-DASTAH.

Each outfit had a striking resemblance to the other looks, yet it seemed so unique.

Anjali Lama looks gorgeous in a black floral creation.

Meet Rohit Bal's second showstopper Siddharth Malhotra!

The designer was dressed in his own creation. Seen here with his showstoppers Siddharth and Diana.

Shubha Mudgal, who set the tone for the evening, steps on stage.

Watch the video to see how the show unfolded.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com