Is Priya Prakash copying Deepika Padukone?

January 15, 2019 12:00 IST

The 19-year-old wore a black and gold dress similar to the one Deepika had worn to the Oscars' party in 2017.

Priya Prakash Varrier is no longer the winking teen in uniform that India immediately fell in love with.

The Oru Adaar Love actor is all set to make her entry in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow.

At the teaser launch of the film loosely inspired by late actor Sridevi, Priya revealed her glamorous side.

The actor wore a strapless black and gold dress which instantly reminded us of a similar outfit worn by Deepika Padukone.

Check the photographs below.

IMAGE: Priya Prakash wore black and gold separates to her latest film's trailer launch. She styled her look with tall earrings and soft curls. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahana Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika's iconic black and gold style from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: At the Vogue beauty awards in 2012, Deepika paired a shimmery golden skirt with a black tube top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Perfect Relations

Scroll down to vote and tell us who you think looked better.