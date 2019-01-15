rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Priya Prakash copying Deepika Padukone?

Is Priya Prakash copying Deepika Padukone?

January 15, 2019 12:00 IST

The 19-year-old wore a black and gold dress similar to the one Deepika had worn to the Oscars' party in 2017.

Priya Prakash Varrier is no longer the winking teen in uniform that India immediately fell in love with.

The Oru Adaar Love actor is all set to make her entry in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow

At the teaser launch of the film loosely inspired by late actor Sridevi, Priya revealed her glamorous side.

The actor wore a strapless black and gold dress which instantly reminded us of a similar outfit worn by Deepika Padukone.

Check the photographs below.

Priya Prakash Varrier in a black and gold dress

IMAGE: Priya Prakash wore black and gold separates to her latest film's trailer launch. She styled her look with tall earrings and soft curls.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahana Dsouza/Instagram

Deepika Padukone at Oscars party in 2017

IMAGE: Deepika's iconic black and gold style from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone in black and gold dress

IMAGE: At the Vogue beauty awards in 2012, Deepika paired a shimmery golden skirt with a black tube top.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Perfect Relations

Scroll down to vote and tell us who you think looked better.

priya prakash varrier

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Deepika, Priya, IMAGE, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Oru Adaar Love
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use