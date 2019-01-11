StyleDiaries: Sonam shows off her dramatic side!

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!
First up we have Sonam Kapoor who slays in a red dress. Scroll down to see how it looks. Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Doesn't the colour look fab on Sonam? She completed the look with diamonds on her neck. Photographs: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Ananya Panday shimmered in a turtle-neck golden dress. Photograph: Courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Take a cue from Sayani Gupta on how to wear an asymmetrical shirt. Photograph: Courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu nailed the all-white look effortlessly. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram
Yami Gautam looks pleased a Punch in these coral separates. She completed the look with white shoes. Photograph: Courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor upped the glamour quotient in a high-slit midnight blue gown. She kept her look minimal and let the dress do the talking. Photograph: Courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram
Deepika Padukone adds some drama with shredded shorts, an over-sized jacket and a white tee. Does she remind you of Veronica from Archie comics? Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram
Is Karisma Kapoor wearing a sari or a gown? Take your pick. Photograph: Courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
All laced up! Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely gorgeous in a head-to-toe white white look. She topped it off with a floral dupatta. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
The BAD
While this dress does little to accentuate Shilpa Shetty's curves, that's way too much sparkle than we can handle. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
