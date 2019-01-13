Red hot! JLo will set your screen on fire

January 13, 2019 11:20 IST

The singer, actress, and mother opens up about finding love and how she's survived 30 years in show business.

Photograph: Courtesy Harper's Bazaar/Instagram

Harper's Bazaar USA's February cover girl, Jennifer Lopez stuns in a red ruffled Gucci number.

With her hair worn loose and nude make up, the singer and mother of two stuns on the cover.

Sharing the cover with her followers on Instagram, JLo wrote: 'This moment in time, for women, this is kind of a revolution...an emotional, kind of spiritual revolution that's affecting the world.

'A storm that we're creating, kicking up a little bit of dust and letting people know that we're here to stay, and we understand our power, and our value, and our worth.

'And that's only going to grow...I don't ever want to be told I can't do anything that I want to do. I'm gonna do it.'

In an interview with the mag, the singer has opened up about how she's survived 30 years in show business.

'You're trying to do your best and people are putting you down, or trying to make believe you're not a nice person, or you're a diva,' she said. 'I'm always like, ‘Who are you talking about?''

'From early on in my career, I felt like people wanted to put me in a box.

'You will play these sorts of roles, do this type of thing. Or you will only act. You cannot sing and act at the same time.

'I felt very confined by that because I knew I was going to do different things. I was at least going to try!' she reveals.