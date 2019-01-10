'Just have sex': Ashley Graham's advice for a great marriage

January 10, 2019 13:07 IST

Ashley Graham is back with a new cover. However, this time she's taking aim at becoming America's next top mogul.

Ashley Graham on the cover, dressed in beads and Christian Cowan creation . Commenting about the look, the curvy model wrote: ' That top fit like a dream! Couldn't believe the amount of stretch yet still hugged my curves!' Photograph: Courtesy Elle USA/Instagram

The New Year comes with several promises for curvy model Ashley Graham, who graces the cover of Elle USA's February cover.

Unveiling the cover, the mag wrote: 'Ashley Graham first upended fashion's beauty standards.

'Now, she's taking aim at becoming America's next top mogul. 'People have always put me in this box of Oprah, or Ellen, or whatever,' she tells ELLE. 'I was like, I'm not gonna be Oprah. I'm gonna be Ashley.''

Divulging the secret of a great marriage, the model added: 'For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn't equate to having kids.

'Kids will come when they come. Happiness, right now, is building with my husband and building my business.'

For the second look, Ashley paired her swimsuit with a see-through jacket.



Ashley also revealed her secret to keeping her marriage fresh.

She said: 'Just have sex! I have found that if we haven't had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other.

'For us it's like, 'Oh, let's have sex.' And then we're just right back in a great mood.'