When Heidi Klum kissed Tom at Golden Globes

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Irina Shayk walked in with their beaus in style.
IMAGE: German model Heidi Klum who recently announced her engagement to musician Tom Kaulitz
attended the 76th Golden Globes in a black Monique Lhuillier backless gown with floral emboidery. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The newly engaged couple sealed it with a kiss. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
IMAGE: Russian beauty Irina Shayk who made a rare appearance with her actor beau Bradley Cooper at the Met Gala last year, impressed in a strappy golden slit dress. The Hangover star worked his charm in a white monochrome suit. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki brought along his girlfriend model Alaina Meyer to the Globes. They even colour co ordinated their outfits. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
this
Comment
article