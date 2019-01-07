rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Heidi Klum kissed Tom at Golden Globes

When Heidi Klum kissed Tom at Golden Globes

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 11:00 IST

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Irina Shayk walked in with their beaus in style.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum at Golden Globes 2019

IMAGE: German model Heidi Klum who recently announced her engagement to musician Tom Kaulitz attended the 76th Golden Globes in a black Monique Lhuillier backless gown with floral emboidery. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum at Golden Globes 2019

The newly engaged couple sealed it with a kiss. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at Golden Globes 2019

IMAGE: Russian beauty Irina Shayk who made a rare appearance with her actor beau Bradley Cooper at the Met Gala last year, impressed in a strappy golden slit dress. The Hangover star worked his charm in a white monochrome suit. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alaina Meyer and Johnny Galecki

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki brought along his girlfriend model Alaina Meyer to the Globes. They even colour co ordinated their outfits. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Irina Shayk, Heidi Klum, IMAGE, Tom Kaulitz, Bradley Cooper
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use