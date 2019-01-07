When Heidi Klum kissed Tom at Golden Globes

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 11:00 IST

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Irina Shayk walked in with their beaus in style.

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images IMAGE: German model Heidi Klum who recently announced her engagement to musician Tom Kaulitz attended the 76th Golden Globes in a black Monique Lhuillier backless gown with floral emboidery. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other.

The newly engaged couple sealed it with a kiss. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Russian beauty Irina Shayk who made a rare appearance with her actor beau Bradley Cooper at the Met Gala last year, impressed in a strappy golden slit dress. The Hangover star worked his charm in a white monochrome suit. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images