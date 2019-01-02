rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! How celebs welcomed 2019

Photos! How celebs welcomed 2019

January 02, 2019 15:05 IST

Celebs across the world brought in the New Year with style. Take a look!

 

'Ready to ring the new year with this hottie,' wrote Sara Sampaio on Instagram. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Kim Kardashian went skiing in the snow with Paris Hilton. Photograph: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Taylor Swift threw a theme party. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

Host Taylor Swift dressed as Ariel, the mermaid. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

'Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy... This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes,' the singer wrote on Instagram. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

Wonder what Ryan Reynolds came dressed as! Photograph: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Meet Mary Poppins aka Gigi Hadid. Photograph: Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

This is Miley's first New Year since she got marriedPhotograph: Courtesy Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Kylie Jenner decided to colour her hair blue and party the night away. Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a pic of the fireworksPhotograph: Courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

It's was a day by the beach for Karlie Kloss. Photograph: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram

It was a wild New Year party for Heidi Klum. Photograph: Courtesy Heidi Klum/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Instagram, Courtesy Taylor, Mary Poppins, Host Taylor Swift, Ariel
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use