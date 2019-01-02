Photos! How celebs welcomed 2019

January 02, 2019 15:05 IST

Celebs across the world brought in the New Year with style. Take a look!

' Ready to ring the new year with this hottie,' wrote Sara Sampaio on Instagram. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Kim Kardashian went skiing in the snow with Paris Hilton. Photograph: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Taylor Swift threw a theme party. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

Host Taylor Swift dressed as Ariel, the mermaid. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

' Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy... This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes,' the singer wrote on Instagram. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

Wonder what Ryan Reynolds came dressed as! Photograph: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Meet Mary Poppins aka Gigi Hadid. Photograph: Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Photograph: Courtesy Miley Cyrus/Instagram This is Miley's first New Year since she got married

Kylie Jenner decided to colour her hair blue and party the night away. Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a pic of the fireworks . Photograph: Courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

It's was a day by the beach for Karlie Kloss. Photograph: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram