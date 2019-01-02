Photos! How celebs welcomed 2019

Celebs across the world brought in the New Year with style. Take a look!
'Ready to ring the new year with this hottie,' wrote Sara Sampaio on Instagram. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram
Kim Kardashian went skiing in the snow with Paris Hilton. Photograph: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Taylor Swift threw a theme party. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram
Host Taylor Swift dressed as Ariel, the mermaid. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram
'Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy... This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes,' the singer wrote on Instagram. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram
Wonder what Ryan Reynolds came dressed as! Photograph: Taylor Swift/Instagram
Meet Mary Poppins aka Gigi Hadid. Photograph: Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram
This is Miley's first New Year since she got married
. Photograph: Courtesy Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Kylie Jenner decided to colour her hair blue and party the night away. Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski shared a pic of the fireworks. Photograph: Courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
It's was a day by the beach for Karlie Kloss. Photograph: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram
It was a wild New Year party for Heidi Klum. Photograph: Courtesy Heidi Klum/Instagram
