Who is Fiji water girl, Golden Globes' beautiful photobomber

January 07, 2019 12:40 IST

International model Kelleth Cutbert's photographs from Golden Globes is a meme that has now gone viral.

If you have been following the 76th Golden Globes closely, it is unlikely that you missed spotting a girl dressed in a blue gown holding a tray of bottled water on the red carpet.

Oh no, she was not a guest or a winner.

While the celebrities were busy posing in their stylish outfits, the Fiji water girl was simply doing her job -- keeping them hydrated.

And the number of times she's photobombed the red carpet with her smile is ridiculous.

Now she's now a meme and everyone is really curious.

Scroll down to see the pictures and find out who she actually is.

'And the award for Best Supporting Actress in Every Picture goes to... #FIJIwatergirl' the company posted against these pictures on its social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIJI water/Instagram

'Not the worst way to spend a Sunday,' Kelleth Cutbert wrote on her Instagram. Photographs: Kind courtesy Kelleth Cutbert/Instagram

Toronto-born Kelleth Cutbert is a model who lives in Los Angeles. She is 5 ft 9 in and signed with Wilhelmina model management. Photo credit here

The bikini beauty has worked with top brands and international magazines like Maxim and Vogue Italia.

And sorry to break it to you guys, Kelleth isn't single. She is married to photographer Christopher von Steinbach.