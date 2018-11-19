OMG! Kim bares all for steamy new cover

November 19, 2018 08:50 IST

As fashion stylist Andrew Richardson's mag celebrates its 20th anniversary, Kim Kardashian graces its cover in a steamy photo shoot.

Photograph: Courtesy Richardson/Instagram

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has bared for the cover of a mag.

However, this is special because it celebrates 20 years of Richardson mag.

The anniversary issue features the TV personality posing in just a pair of undies.

With her hair worn loose and nude make up, the mom of two sizzles on the cover, which has been shot by Steven Klein.

Surprisingly people are mistaking Kim for Lady Gaga.

Several fans were shocked by her uncanny resemblance to the singer on the cover.

'Future Lady Gaga,' commented a fan.

Another added: 'I thought it was Lady Gaga.'

Someone also confused her for Beyonce's sister Solange. 'So this isn't Solange,' questioned the fan on Instagram.