Off-duty chic! Serena's black bodysuit is downright sexy

November 16, 2018 11:36 IST

The tennis champion's daring bodysuits made a comeback on the latest GQ cover.

Photograph: Courtesy GQ/Instagram

Meet the 'world's most indomitable athlete' Serena Williams, who is GQ's 2018 Champion of the Year.

Dressed in a cutout black full-sleeve Alix bodysuit, the tennis player makes a powerful sartorial statement on the cover.

With her nails painted white, she accessorised her look with a Chanel belt clinched to her waist.

Titled 'Introducing the 2018 "Woman" Man Of The Year', the cover has already received flak for striking off the word 'man'.

Critics have termed it as racist and the controversial cover has upset fans.

'Please explain to me why GQ Magazine’s Editorial Team felt that quote marks were necessary on the Serena Williams’ Woman of the Year Cover. I Really Really Need to Know. I’m Expecting an Answer,' wrote a fan on Twitter.

'Those "quotation marks" though... I'm not sure if that sits well with me,' added another.

In the past Serena has been a victim of body shaming and revealed in a Reddit letter that she was also called 'a man'.

'I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong.

'It has been said that that I use drugs (no, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage).

'It has been said I don't belong in women's sports -- that I belong in men's -- because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it),' she wrote in the Reddit letter.