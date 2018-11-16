Bikini-clad Rhea Chakraborty is the definition of SEXY

Last updated on: November 16, 2018 15:55 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

First up we have Malaika Arora Khan who upped the glam quotient in a sexy printed dress. Photograph: Courtesy Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty sizzles in a two-piece. Like we said, it is the sexiest thing you will see today. Photograph: Courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor in a gold wrap dress is simply wow. She rounded off the look with black heels and slicked back hair. Photograph: Courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu looked glamorously chic in a red and white dress, paired with golden heels. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Red is the new black and Kriti Sanon in a red bralette with a ruffled tulip skirt and coordinated lapel cape is all the proof one needs. Photograph: Courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor looks dressed to kill in a metallic dress. She gives us serious party vibes, what about you? Photograph: Courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram