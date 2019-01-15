Mary Kom packs a punch

Last updated on: January 15, 2019 08:00 IST

The boxing champ is Femina's cover girl for January.

Photograph: Courtesy Femina/Instagram

Be prepared to get knocked out! Femina's January 2019 cover girl Mary Kom will floor you with her stellar off-duty look.

Wearing a Zara denim dress and a jacket to match, the champion boxer rocked an all-denim look.

Styled by Akshita Singh, Mary Kom flaunted bold kohl eyes and nude lips.

The mother of three chose to accessorise her look with bright red boxing gloves.

'So honoured to be on the First cover of 2019 @feminaindia,' Mary Kom wrote as she unveiled the cover.

The cover has been photographed by Vinay Javkar.