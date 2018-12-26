Sush, Kareena, Disha: The hottest showstoppers of 2018

Last updated on: December 26, 2018 17:30 IST

See how these divas stole the spotlight this year.

The hottest fashion moments and the ramp queens of 2018.

Kareena Kapoor

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor's holographic cut out gown was one of the highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week this year. The pleated off shoulder dress designed by Monisha Jaisingh found its perfect owner in Kareena.

Prachi Desai

IMAGE: Prachi Desai looked drop dead gorgeous in this lovely red floral printed lehenga with a daring slit. The showstopper paired it with a one shoulder blouse designed by Julie Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a queen as she strutted the ramp in this blue and black lace dress designed by Pankaj and Nidhi. The outfit was part of their After Dark collection inspired from Nokia mobile phones. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Sushmita Sen

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sushmita Sen's silk pant sari with that plunging V neck blouse not only made heads turn but also reminded us why she's the ultimate diva on the ramp.

Shilpa Shetty

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty wore an embroidered ivory lehenga with a scalopped hemline and blouse. She teamed it with a ruffled choli as she walked for designer Jayanti Reddy's One Summer collection.

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha sizzled in a strappy blingy dress walking for Nandita Mahtani. Too cute or too hot, we can't decide. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bipasha Basu

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu turned up in this red and white stunning creation inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's drama for Ruceru's Chitrangada collection at the fashion week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Disha Patani made a showstopping entry in this pale pink ruffled gown as part of Shriya Bhupal's 'Summer Love' collection.

IMAGE: Tamannah Bhatia paired her red lehenga with a cropped ruffled top while walking for Ashwini Reddy at the fashion week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week