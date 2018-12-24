6 international covers that shook the Internet in 2018

December 24, 2018 10:16 IST

Presenting the magazine covers which grabbed our attention this year.

Victoria Beckham kick-started 2018 on a bold note. Her Vogue Spain cover was definitely not for the faint-hearted. S eated on a table, the fashion designer, ex-pop singer, and a global style icon was seen posing in just a nylon skin-colour bodysuit. Photograph: Courtesy Vogue Spain/Instagram

Dressed in just a military-inspired trench coat, Swedish model Elsa Hosk bared her incredible body on on the January 2018 cover of Vogue Taiwan. Photographed by Zoey Grossman, the cover has been styled by by Melina Chen, who has been dressing this Victoria's Secret Angel for years now. Photograph: Courtesy Vogue Taiwan/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare as she posed topless on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain 's March edition. The cover was shot soon after the model tied the knot with writer, director and producer Sebastian Bear-McClad in a surprise wedding in February. In an interview with the magazine, the model, actress and activist, who has three films to be released, talked about the dark side of a business compromised by sexual abuse. Photograph: Courtesy Vanity Fair Spain/Instagram

In April 2018, Maxim India found the perfect way to celebrate Playboy 's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe by featuring a pic of hers on their cover . The magazine featured a photo of the American actress, dressed in a two-piece, on the cover of their April issue, which paid tribute to Hollywood bombshells who reshaped pop culture. Photograph: Courtesy Maxim India/Instagram

Plus-size model Tess Holliday hit back at critics on Cosmopolitan UK magazine's October cover. In the interview that follows in the magazine, the plus-sized model and mum of two talks about body positivity, dealing with trolls and battling depression. Photograph: Courtesy Cosmopolitan UK/Instagram