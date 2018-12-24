6 international covers that shook the Internet in 2018

Presenting the magazine covers which grabbed our attention this year.
Victoria Beckham kick-started 2018 on a bold note. Her Vogue Spain cover was definitely not for the faint-hearted. Seated on a table, the fashion designer, ex-pop singer, and a global style icon was seen posing in just a nylon skin-colour bodysuit. Photograph: Courtesy Vogue Spain/Instagram
Dressed in just a military-inspired trench coat, Swedish model Elsa Hosk bared her incredible body on on the January 2018 cover of Vogue Taiwan. Photographed by Zoey Grossman, the cover has been styled by by Melina Chen, who has been dressing this Victoria's Secret Angel for years now. Photograph: Courtesy Vogue Taiwan/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare as she posed topless on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain's March edition. The cover was shot soon after the model tied the knot with writer, director and producer Sebastian Bear-McClad in a surprise wedding in February. In an interview with the magazine, the model, actress and activist, who has three films to be released, talked about the dark side of a business compromised by sexual abuse. Photograph: Courtesy Vanity Fair Spain/Instagram
In April 2018, Maxim India found the perfect way to celebrate Playboy's first 'sweetheart' Marilyn Monroe by featuring a pic of hers on their cover. The magazine featured a photo of the American actress, dressed in a two-piece, on the cover of their April issue, which paid tribute to Hollywood bombshells who reshaped pop culture. Photograph: Courtesy Maxim India/Instagram
Plus-size model Tess Holliday hit back at critics on Cosmopolitan UK magazine's October cover. In the interview that follows in the magazine, the plus-sized model and mum of two talks about body positivity, dealing with trolls and battling depression. Photograph: Courtesy Cosmopolitan UK/Instagram
As Zoe Kravitz turned 30, she bared all for the cover of Rolling Stone, 30 years after her mother Lisa Bonet posed for a racy cover for the mag. Putting her toned bod on display, Zoe recreated her mom's iconic pose on the May 1988 cover. With her hair covering her breasts, the actor flaunted her naked self. Photograph: Courtesy Rolling Stone mag/Instagram
