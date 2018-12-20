rediff.com

Why people are jealous of Kendall Jenner

Why people are jealous of Kendall Jenner

Last updated on: December 20, 2018 14:13 IST

At 23, Kendall Jenner is the highest-paid model of 2018.

Kendall Jenner in a Laperla lingerie ad. Photograph: Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Forbes released its list of highest-paid models of 2018 and Kendall Jenner leads the pack with a $22.5 million earning from June 1, 2017 to June 1 of this year

The 23-year-old toppled supermodel Karlie Kloss, who came second with an annual earning of $13 million.

With over a 100 million followers on Instagram, Kendall has used her social media profile to gain online popularity. 

Kendall has been the the world's highest-paid model for the second-year in a running. 

A major chunk of her earning's have been come from contracts with Estee Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein. 

Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington Whitley occupied the third and fourth place, respectively. 

Scroll down to take a look at the list:

  • Kendall Jenner - $22.5 million
  • Karlie Kloss - $13 million
  • Chrissy Teigen - $11.5 million
  • Rosie Huntington Whitely - $11.5 million
  • Gisele Bundchen - $10 million
  • Cara Delevingne - $10 million
  • Gigi Hadid - $9.5 million
  • Bella Hadid - $8.5 million
  • Joan Smalls - $8.5 million
  • Doutzen Kroes - $8 million

Tags: Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, Rosie Huntington Whitley, Rosie Huntington Whitely
 

