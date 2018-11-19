rediff.com

Gasp! Swara's floral lehenga is so flirty

Last updated on: November 19, 2018 10:52 IST

Swara Bhaskar brought some serious flower power to the ramp. 

The actor was the showstopper for designer Ohaila Khan at the India Beach Fashion Week which took place at Goa. With a floral bandana on her head, Swara completed the look with a statement necklace. The pink lehenga was layered and had floral detailing. The actor paired it with a matching choli with lace straps. Photographs: Courtesy Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

 

Swara is all smiles as she walks the ramp at the IBFW.

 

Oh, pretty me! The actor strikes a pose as designer Ohaila Khan looks on.

