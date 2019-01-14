BeWithBETI: Celebs walk the ramp for a cause

January 14, 2019 16:22 IST

Celebs walked the ramp to support Anu Ranjan’s #BeWithBETI campaign.

As Anu Ranjan's NGO Beti celebrated its 13th anniversary, a charity fashion show was held at The Westin Garden, Mumbai.

Around 50 popular celebs and 12 girl students strode the ramp to help raise funds for BETI.

Take a look at glimpses from the evening.

The fashion show saw celebs taking to the ramp in their traditional silk separates.

Hunar Ghandhi is all smiles in her traditional best.



Jaswir Kaur walked the ramp with her baby in tow.



Shivya Pathania opted for a leheriya lehenga look.



Swarda Thingale went bold in a blue-and-red sari, paired with a kamarband.



Why so serious Rakhi Sawant?



Gaurav Gera kept his phone handy for a quick ramp selfie.

Randeep Rai had the girls swooning, when he stepped out in this floral-denim look.



Rohit Roy looked incredibly dapper in a bandhgala.



Sharad Kelkar made a strong semi-formal statement.



Young school girls shared the stage with Anushka Ranjan.

