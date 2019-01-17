Emma puts on a fiery display

January 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Putting on a busty display, the actor flashed a hint of her lace bra on Grazia Italy's January 2019 cover.

Photograph: Courtesy Grazia Italy/Instagram

Emma Stone showed off her adventurous dress sense as she covered the January 2019 issue of Grazia Italy.

Flaunting ample cleavage, the actor wowed in a grey jacket, flashing her lace bra underneath, as she gazed at the camera.

With her hair worn in waves, Emma kept her look natural.

For the inside shoots of the mag, the actor sported the French label's new season looks including lace boxers, form-fitting dresses, leather styles and a asymmetrical leather jacket.

Photographed by Victor Demarchelier, Rachel Goodwin is the artist behind Emma's make up.