Gifts For Dad Under ₹5,000

Ashish Narsale picks affordable gadgets that will make your Dad happy.
Take a look!
What can you possibly buy for the man who has always been ahead of time and surprised you and everyone else with his thoughtful, perfectly-timed gifts?
Be it your birthday, graduation day or even your wedding, dads know exactly what will cheer you up.
You know you can demand anything from him. And he'd never say No!
This Father's Day, it's your turn to tell him how special he is to you.
Presenting a few cool and memorable gifting ideas to make him go Wow:
For the Audiophile
How do you tell your father not to play his favourite retro regional music at high volume without hurting his emotions?
Try gifting him a headphone or ear pods like the TWS (True wireless stereo) headphones/earbuds with noise cancellation.
The wire-free experience starts at ₹1,500 and goes up to ₹5,000.
A few options you could consider:
Ear buds
- pTron Basspods 992: ₹1,499
- Blaupunkt BTW07: ₹2,499
- realme Buds Air 3: ₹3,799
- boAt Airdopes 411: ₹1,899
- Boult Audio Soul-mate Soulpods: ₹2,499
Headphone
- PLAYGO BH47: ₹3,499
For the Fitness Freak
Almost all dads take their fitness pretty seriously. So a cool budget wearable would be an ideal gift for him.
A smart watch would have almost same functions as the band, but comes with larger display, that makes it look like a conventional watch.
Look for a product with good battery life and health monitoring sensors.
The watch connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and records all data like steps taken, heart rate, oxygen level (SpO2) and blood pressure. (Do not compare the data taken from the wearables with the test done in LAB, the sensors might not be perfectly accurate but will give you approximate value. All the sensors might not be available in a single watch please go through the specifications before buying.)
It can also record information of sleep pattern, various sport activities and gives sedentary reminders.
You may consider these options:
- boAt Watch Wave Lite (square dial): ₹1,799
Sensors: Heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor
- boAt Watch Wave Pro (square dial): ₹3,299
Sensors: Heart rate monitor, pedometer, blood oxygen monitor and temperature monitor
- boAt Watch Iris (round dial): ₹4,399
Sensors: Heart rate monitor, pedometer and blood oxygen monitor
- PLAYFIT XL (square dial): ₹2,499
Sensors: Heart rate monitor, pedometer and blood oxygen monitor
- PLAYFIT DIAL (square dial): ₹3,299
Sensors: Heart rate monitor, pedometer, blood oxygen monitor and Bluetooth calling
- PLAYFIT STRENGTH (round dial): ₹3,999
Sensors: Heart rate monitor, pedometer, blood oxygen monitor and Bluetooth Calling
- realme TechLife Watch SZ100 (square dial): ₹2,499
Sensors: Heart rate monitor, pedometer and blood oxygen monitor
For the Multi-Tasker
If your dad loves fixing things around the house, a toolkit/utility tools would be just perfect for him.
You can go for a tool box loaded with important tools like a screw driver, drill machine, wrench, hammer, pliers, knife and so on.
Check out these options:
- Bosch GSB 500W 500 RE Corded-Electric Drill Tool Set: ₹4,149
The set includes an impact drill, claw hammer, pliers and knife, spirit level, wrench, drill bit for wood, steel and concrete, screws, wall plugs, screw driving bits and nut bits.
- BLACK+DECKER BMT108C Hand Tool Kit: ₹1,629
Contains wrench, pliers, LED flashlight, knife, measuring tape, claw hammer, tester, insulated tape, drill, hacksaw and ratchet screwdriver.
For the Travel Buff
Does your dad travel a lot?
Then a multipurpose utility pocket knife or a tactical survival kit would be a handy inclusion in his backpack.
The next time he treks to the hills or signs up for a forest trail, you know you've got him covered.
Some options to consider:
- Little Hood 12 in 1 Portable Multitool: ₹1,499
It comes with mini hammer, Pliers, Wire Cutter, Knife, Serrated Knife, Saw, File, Flathead Screwdrivers, Phillips Screwdrivers, Bottle/Can Opener.
- Victorinox Swiss Army Knife - Huntsman: (15 Functions): ₹3,570
This model features a Large Blade, Small Blade, Corkscrew, Can Opener, Small Screwdriver, Bottle Opener, Screwdriver, Wire Stripper, Reamer, Punch, Key Ring, Tweezers, Toothpick, Scissors, Multipurpose Hook and Wood Saw.
- eDUST Metallic 14in1 Military Grade Professional Emergency Survival Tactical Kit; ₹2,699
This kit includes a Knife, Wire Saw, An Emergency Blanket, Fire Starter, Flashlight, Pen With Carbide Tip For Breaking Windows/Glasses, Credit Card Size Tool With Can Opener, Cap Opener, 4-position Wrench, Butterfly Screw Wrench, Direction Auxiliary Wrench, Screwdriver, Blade, Saw Blade and Ruler.
For the workaholic
When he has to handle so many responsibilities, dads can be forgetful at times.
A wireless charger, travel adapter, power inverter or a power bank would be the best thing to pack in his office bag. He can even dock it in his car and stay charged while on the go.
A few options to consider:
- Spigen Essential Pf2104 15W Max Wireless Charger: ₹999
A smart and affordable wireless charger for compatible devices like smartphones, earbuds and smartwatches.
- OREI Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter: ₹1,099
With this 3 IN 1 universal India to Europe adapter, you can connect up to 3 devices at same time. It has 2 USB ports, compatible in the USA, Australia, Europe, UK and Asia.
- Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh: ₹1,899
Features 18W fast charging and a triple port output
- Vantro Car Power Inverter: ₹2,374
A 200W car power inverter with 4 USB ports and 2 AC outlets to charge laptops, camera and other electronic devices.
For the Futuristic
Think of the future and gift him a speaker with smart voice assistant that can play songs, read news, give weather forecast, cricket scores, control smart device at home, act as Bluetooth speaker.
Check out these options:
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) with Google Assistant: ₹2,499
A voice activated smart speaker by Google.
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)' Smart speaker with Alexa (Black): ₹2,999
A smart speaker with Alexa voice assistant by Amazon.
A Tracker for Safety
Don't let your mom complain anymore.
Gift your dad a tracking device that won't let him miss a thing like wallet or keys or whatever you imagine.
Check out this one:
Panasonic Seekit Loop SmartTracker: ₹999
Insert, attach or place the Seekit device to any of your valuables and link it with the app on your Smartphone.
A tap on the button in the Seekit app will let you find the belonging with a ring and glow.
*Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.