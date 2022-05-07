Mother's Day: Gadget Gifts For Your Mom

Not sure what to gift your mother on her special day?
How about making her life easier with some cool functional devices?
Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale handpicks some of the latest gadgets that immensely useful.
Take a look!
1. E-book reader
Remember the time your mother read you stories in bed?
You can revisit those memories by gifting her an e-book reader.
Amazon's Kindle is one of the best options that come to mind. Its budget-friendly price ranges between Rs 6,799 and 25,999.
Best Buy
Kindle Oasis (10th generation): Rs 25,999
This version provides you with 32 GB storage and comes with WiFi and 4G support.
It has large 7” display screen for an easier reading experience.
2. Virtual assistant
When you are away from home, wouldn't it be nice to have someone help your mother in her daily tasks?
A virtual assistant does just that.
Amazon's Echo Show is one such smart speaker with built-in voice assistance (Alexa) that will allow your mother to communicate, set reminders, control light and other devices.
An added advantage with the Echo Show is that its display lets you make video calls and stream videos, which means she can watch her favourite recipes on YouTube.
Echo Show variants are priced between Rs 4,999 and 24,999.
Best buy
Echo Show 10: Rs 24,999
It boasts of a 10" screen with a 10 watt speaker that lets you enjoy your favourite movies and music on OTT apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix.
3. Headphones
Who doesn't love music? I'm sure your mother does too. What if she would like to listen to bhajans or old regional songs without disturbing anyone else in the house?
A pair of wireless headphones with an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation removes the ambient sound) feature will guarantee her a lovely listen.
A good pair of headphones can cost between Rs 6,499 to 30,000; JBL Tune 760 NC and SONYWH-CH710N are good options.
Best buy
- SONYWH-1000XM4: Rs 29,990
- Bose Noise Cancelling 700: Rs 34,500
4. Robot cleaner
Does your mother often complain that the housemaid didn't turn up on an important day?
While a fully functional humanoid robot that does all house chores may be the future of Indian homes, for now, you may invest in a simple robot mop that will help you keep your house clean and healthy at the click of a button.
A few features to look for while buying a robot cleaner:
- 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping
- LDS laser navigation
- Multi-mapping
Best Buy
MI Robot Vacuum-Mop P: Rs 29,999 (check for sales and discounts)
5. Smartwatch
If your mother often excuses herself from working out, a smartwatch can be an ideal way to motivate her to meet her fitness goals.
A good smart watch will track her tasks and also remind her to monitor her health.
It can also double up as a smartphone that you can wear all day.
Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm: Rs 29,900 approximately
- Samsung Galaxy Active 2: Rs 21,000 approximately
- Fitbit Sense Advance: Rs 21,750 approximately
6. Smartphone
A smartphone is sure to win your mom's heart.
If she is using an old model, you may want to replace it with one of the latest versions that has additional features.
Best Buy
- Mi Note 11 Pro: Rs 27,000
- Samsung Galaxy A 52 S 5G: Rs 31,000
- OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Rs 29,999