Getting Married? How You Can Create Veiled Magic

These days, Indian weddings are highly customised.

Brides are collaborating creatively with designers to personalise their special day.

Whether you’re a glam goddess or an eclectic queen, these non-conventional veils will elevate your bridal look to new heights.

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor wears a pearl veil with her pristine white chanderi sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi's pearl-core netted veil -- which she modelled for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the India Couture Week 2024 -- could be a dazzling choice. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: Stylist Aakruti Sejpal's mirrorwork veil is absolutely mesmerising. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aakruti Sejpal/Instagram

IMAGE: Imagine strutting down the aisle in a heavily embellished dupatta with gotta jaal; it's maximalism at its best! Photograph: Kind courtesy Hussain Rehar Couture/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday keeps it fresh with a phoolon ka veil that would look lovely at the haldi ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: One of the fashion highlights of Radhika Merchant's wedding was her haldi outfit that featured a floral dupatta created with more than 90 genda flowers and countless tagar kalis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen/Instagram

IMAGE: Feeling quirky? Add a playful twist to your bridal ensemble with a whimsical element like embellished pineapples. Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Masaba/Instagram

IMAGE: For daring divas, Dayana Erappa’s feather dupatta is an avant-garde dream come true. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Amit Agarwal's conceptual vibe, inspired by jellyfish, is an ode to the ever-evolving nature of human identities. It's apt for brides looking for a unique look for their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

