Is Zoya The New Fashion It Girl?

January 15, 2026 08:40 IST

We have a new fashion girlie to obsess over. Zoya Afroz, who is suddenly all over everyone’s screens thanks to Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, is not just a Miss India International 2021 titleholder but also a style star in making.

Her wardrobe has range, sparkle and just the right amount of edge. If this show has made you curious about her, her fashion game will make you stay. 

IMAGE: Zoya's shiny black sequinned dress shows off her open back, with tasselled earrings adding just the right amount of movement and mischief. All photographs: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How to ace the clean girl aesthetic, lesson 101. An oversized knitted sweater, dewy skin and a messy bun give Zoya that ‘I woke up like this’ look.

 

IMAGE: A queen in tweed! A black tank, grey tweed skirt and oversized green tweed blazer turn this into a boss babe outfit you want to steal.

 

IMAGE: Zoya exudes main character energy in a strapless red gown; the dramatic bow on the side does all the flirting.

 

IMAGE: Her one-shoulder cutout gown with rhinestones on the waist, a side-swept hairstyle and that floral ear cuff feel straight out of a fashion fantasy.

 

IMAGE: A black kurta with matching chudis and soft waves is the ultimate desi diva starter pack.

 

IMAGE: Zoya takes a plain crop top and jeans and flips the switch with a suede jacket and gold accessories; after all, casual does not always have to be boring.

