Ashika Has A Desi Heart And A Cool Girl Soul

Some people pick a lane and stick to it. Ashika Ranganath prefers the scenic route.

One day it is all desi diva, the next it is cool girl in sneakers and sometimes it is both in the same outfit. The Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi actress loves saris just as much as corset gowns and manages to make every mix look effortless.

Let’s take a look at some of her best outfits.

IMAGE: Ashika wears a halter neck, open back kurti with baggy jeans and sneakers, spelling all kinds of cool. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ashika Ranganath/Instagram

IMAGE: She rules in a mint green silk sari with a slender orange border and heavy gold jewellery.

IMAGE: A pink tie-dye sari with a spaghetti blouse because who said saris cannot feel flirty and fun.

IMAGE: Ashika’s strapless kurta, sharara pants and layered neckpiece is the kind of look that makes people stop scrolling.

IMAGE: Her maroon corset gown with draped detailing and a diamond necklace feels less like a look and more like a moment.

IMAGE: Ashika poses morni banke in a beautiful peacock blue lehenga and elevates the ensemble with extra-long earrings.

IMAGE: Another Indo-western look to bookmark! Her floral strapless corset with a white flowy sharara and dupatta is exactly how modern princesses would dress.