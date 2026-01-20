HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Divya's Simple Desi Style Is Winning Hearts

Divya's Simple Desi Style Is Winning Hearts

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 08:40 IST

x

In a world where fashion is getting louder by the day, Divya Ganesan is quietly winning hearts with her soft, rooted style.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner doesn’t chase trends, she trusts simplicity. Her fashion is refreshingly desi, built on cotton saris, breezy salwar suits and silhouettes that feel real and beautiful.

Divya’s looks remind us that you don’t need drama to make an impact. Sometimes, grace, comfort and a strong sense of self are all it takes to stand out. 

IMAGE: Blue striped cotton sari, neat braid, oxidised jhumkas and bindi -- this is proof that classic desi never fails. All photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Ganesan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She switches gears in a grey shirt dress with a girdle-like belt, sneakers and hoops, showing her modern side without losing her ease.

 

IMAGE: Soft girl desi energy flows through her blue and white salwar suit with sheer puff sleeves, a tiny bindi and jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: A rani pink floral salwar suit with just studs and a teeny-tiny bindi...

 

IMAGE: An off-white salwar suit gets a glow up with a zig-zag pink dupatta, heels and earrings; small change, big impact.

 

IMAGE: The breezy brick orange set is comfort dressing done right, with hoops quietly elevating the look.

 

IMAGE: A black and white printed dress for vacation days, made romantic with a fishtail braid because details matter.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shalini Is Living A Love Story
Shalini Is Living A Love Story
Meenaakshi Is Anything But Ordinary
Meenaakshi Is Anything But Ordinary
Is Zoya The New Fashion It Girl?
Is Zoya The New Fashion It Girl?
Ashika Has A Desi Heart & A Cool Girl Soul
Ashika Has A Desi Heart & A Cool Girl Soul
Riddhi, The Cutie To Watch Out For!
Riddhi, The Cutie To Watch Out For!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

'Don't fuel terror': Jaishankar's blunt request to Poland deputy PM, WATCH3:37

'Don't fuel terror': Jaishankar's blunt request to Poland...

PM Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, his family at LKM2:07

PM Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, his...

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they depart from the airport0:14

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO