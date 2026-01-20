Divya's Simple Desi Style Is Winning Hearts

In a world where fashion is getting louder by the day, Divya Ganesan is quietly winning hearts with her soft, rooted style.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner doesn’t chase trends, she trusts simplicity. Her fashion is refreshingly desi, built on cotton saris, breezy salwar suits and silhouettes that feel real and beautiful.

Divya’s looks remind us that you don’t need drama to make an impact. Sometimes, grace, comfort and a strong sense of self are all it takes to stand out.

IMAGE: Blue striped cotton sari, neat braid, oxidised jhumkas and bindi -- this is proof that classic desi never fails. All photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Ganesan/Instagram

IMAGE: She switches gears in a grey shirt dress with a girdle-like belt, sneakers and hoops, showing her modern side without losing her ease.

IMAGE: Soft girl desi energy flows through her blue and white salwar suit with sheer puff sleeves, a tiny bindi and jhumkas.

IMAGE: A rani pink floral salwar suit with just studs and a teeny-tiny bindi...

IMAGE: An off-white salwar suit gets a glow up with a zig-zag pink dupatta, heels and earrings; small change, big impact.

IMAGE: The breezy brick orange set is comfort dressing done right, with hoops quietly elevating the look.

IMAGE: A black and white printed dress for vacation days, made romantic with a fishtail braid because details matter.