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Home  » Get Ahead » Kalapala Mounika Is So Relatable!

Kalapala Mounika Is So Relatable!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 10:54 IST

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There’s something instantly likeable about Kalapala Mounika. The Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka actress has that easy, girl-next-door charm that feels warm, relatable and real. At the same time, she knows how to show up looking absolutely put together.

Her style isn’t over the top; it’s the kind you’d actually want to recreate, making her the friend whose wardrobe you’d happily borrow from.

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: Kalapala’s bright yellow dress with tiny cut-outs at the waist makes for the perfect summer brunch fit. Fresh, fun and easy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kalapala Mounika/Instagram

 

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: Her velvet black dress sprinkled with rhinestones keeps things elegant while still catching the light in all the right ways.

 

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: Kalapala’s powder blue Lucknowi kurta set paired with matching jhumkas is simple, graceful and perfect for days when you want to keep it fuss-free and desi.

 

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: She rocks those short layered bangs, serving major cute-girl energy and giving us all the summer haircut inspiration we need.

 

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: Kalapala’s white coord featuring a crop top, skirt and a long cape styled with white pumps is such a chic monotone look.

 

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: Her red sequinned dress with a cowl neckline makes her look like a red hot mirchi!

 

Kalapala Mounika

IMAGE: Kalapala’s strapless black tube top with leopard print skinny pants, boots and tinted sunnies adds just the right amount of bold to a laid back look.

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