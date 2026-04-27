Kalapala Mounika Is So Relatable!

There’s something instantly likeable about Kalapala Mounika. The Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka actress has that easy, girl-next-door charm that feels warm, relatable and real. At the same time, she knows how to show up looking absolutely put together.

Her style isn’t over the top; it’s the kind you’d actually want to recreate, making her the friend whose wardrobe you’d happily borrow from.

IMAGE: Kalapala’s bright yellow dress with tiny cut-outs at the waist makes for the perfect summer brunch fit. Fresh, fun and easy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kalapala Mounika/Instagram

IMAGE: Her velvet black dress sprinkled with rhinestones keeps things elegant while still catching the light in all the right ways.

IMAGE: Kalapala’s powder blue Lucknowi kurta set paired with matching jhumkas is simple, graceful and perfect for days when you want to keep it fuss-free and desi.

bangs, serving major cute-girl energy and giving us all the summer haircut inspiration we need. IMAGE: She rocks those short layered, serving major cute-girl energy and giving us all the summer haircut inspiration we need.

IMAGE: Kalapala’s white coord featuring a crop top, skirt and a long cape styled with white pumps is such a chic monotone look.

IMAGE: Her red sequinned dress with a cowl neckline makes her look like a red hot mirchi!