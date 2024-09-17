News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Goodbye Bappa, Says India

Goodbye Bappa, Says India

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 17, 2024 23:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It is a bittersweet moment that comes every year when India says goodbye to its beloved Lord Ganesha.

Across the nation, idols large and small make their way to the sea, to lakes, ponds or man-made water bodies where the Visarjan ceremony takes place.

Lord Ganesha visarjan

All photographs: ANI Photo

In Kanpur, Lord Ganesha gets a hug from his devotees before they say alvida to Him for the year.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

Devotees in Kullu, drenched in gulal, dance for the Vignaharta.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

At 70 feet, the Khairatabad Ganesha is one of the tallest Lord Ganesha installations this year.

He is accompanied by a sea of devotees on his immersion journey.

Rediff.com reader Vamsikrishna N shared pictures of his darshan here.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

A Lord Ganpati immersion procession wends its way past the Charminar in Hyderabad.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

Lord Ganeshas, in different roops, pass the four-pillared Charminar.

 

 

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

The Taj Mahal says goodbye to a turbaned Lord Ganesha in Agra.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

In Surat, devotees take their Lord Ganesha idols in trailers and trucks to the immersion point.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

Lord Ganesha gets a grand farewell in Mumbai.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

More than 24,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security in Mumbai during immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganpati festival.

 

Lord Ganesha visarjan

Drones are being used at important immersion sites such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Powai Lake and Madh Island to ensure there are no security lapses.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Wow! A 150 Year Old Ganpati Tradition
Wow! A 150 Year Old Ganpati Tradition
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings
Mangaluru Celebrates The God Of New Beginnings
Pak Support For China Sparks Controversy
Pak Support For China Sparks Controversy
Gold imports doubled to new high of $10.06 bn in Aug
Gold imports doubled to new high of $10.06 bn in Aug
Lenovo to make AI servers in India
Lenovo to make AI servers in India
Did Sumit Nagal deliberately miss Davis Cup tie?
Did Sumit Nagal deliberately miss Davis Cup tie?

More like this

Pix: Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Visarjan Procession

Pix: Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Visarjan Procession

How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?

How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances