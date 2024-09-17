Goodbye Bappa, Says India

It is a bittersweet moment that comes every year when India says goodbye to its beloved Lord Ganesha.

Across the nation, idols large and small make their way to the sea, to lakes, ponds or man-made water bodies where the Visarjan ceremony takes place.

All photographs: ANI Photo

In Kanpur, Lord Ganesha gets a hug from his devotees before they say alvida to Him for the year.

Devotees in Kullu, drenched in gulal, dance for the Vignaharta.

At 70 feet, the Khairatabad Ganesha is one of the tallest Lord Ganesha installations this year.

He is accompanied by a sea of devotees on his immersion journey.

Rediff.com reader Vamsikrishna N shared pictures of his darshan here.

A Lord Ganpati immersion procession wends its way past the Charminar in Hyderabad.

Lord Ganeshas, in different roops, pass the four-pillared Charminar.

The Taj Mahal says goodbye to a turbaned Lord Ganesha in Agra.

In Surat, devotees take their Lord Ganesha idols in trailers and trucks to the immersion point.

Lord Ganesha gets a grand farewell in Mumbai.

More than 24,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security in Mumbai during immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganpati festival.

Drones are being used at important immersion sites such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Powai Lake and Madh Island to ensure there are no security lapses.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com