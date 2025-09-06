HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Mumbai bids farewell to Ganpati Bappa amid rain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 06, 2025 13:23 IST

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' and clouds of 'gulal' rose in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival.

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.

Colourful 'rangolis' were drawn on roads where the processions are expected to pass, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganapati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Majestic idols emerged from their pandals amid loud chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya'.

The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracts huge crowds during the 10-day festival, had not started yet, as final preparations were underway, and the idol would make its way to Girgaon Chowpatty.

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to the beloved deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant spectacle filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory gulal.

Crowds assembled at Shroff Building in Lalbaug, where the traditional 'Pushpvrishti' (flower shower) is performed on Ganpati idols. Many had already lined both sides of the roads, waiting patiently to catch a glimpse and seek darshan of the revered idols.

People also lined up along the main road leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, where most of the prominent idols from Fort, Girgaon, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Chembur, and other areas will pass during their immersion processions.

All Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
