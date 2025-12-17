HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Realme P4x 5G Debuts In India With 45W Fast Charging

By REDIFF GADGETS
December 17, 2025 10:08 IST

Realme has introduced a brand-new 5G handset in the Indian market, designed for value-seeking buyers who want smooth performance without worrying about frequent recharging.

redmi

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The phone sports a 6.72-inch Full HD LCD screen paired with a swift 144 Hz refresh rate.

redmi

2. Processor

At its core, the P4x 5G runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, engineered using an efficient 6 nm architecture.

It supports configurations of up to 8 GB of memory and as much as 256 GB of onboard capacity, with the option to extend storage by up to 2 TB using a microSD card.

redmi

3. IP Rating

The handset comes with an IP64 certification, providing resistance against dust ingress and light water splashes for daily use.

redmi

4. Camera

The Realme P4x 5G is equipped with a twin-lens camera system on the back, led by a 50 MP main shooter alongside a 2 MP auxiliary sensor.

For self-portraits and video calls, the handset features an 8 MP camera positioned on the front.

redmi

5. Slim Build

The phone retains a sleek 8.39 mm thickness and tips the scales at 208 gm, striking a balance between endurance and portability.

realme

6. Advanced Cooling For Sustained Performance

To keep temperatures in check, the smartphone integrates Realme's Frozen Crown thermal solution, built around a large 5300 mm² vapour chamber strengthened with steel and finished with a copper-graphite layer, ensuring stable performance even during long hours of usage.

redmi

7. Price

Realme's latest P4x 5G starts at ₹15,499 for the entry-level version featuring 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of built-in space.

The variant with 8 GB RAM and the same storage is tagged at ₹16,999, while the top-end option offering 8 GB RAM alongside 256 GB capacity is priced at ₹17,999.

Buyers can choose from three finish options -- Matte Silver, Elegant Pink and Lake Green.

REDIFF GADGETS
