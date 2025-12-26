HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Android Battery Draining Too Fast? 7 Fixes That Actually Work

Android Battery Draining Too Fast? 7 Fixes That Actually Work

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 26, 2025 10:01 IST

x

Is your Android handset losing charge far too quickly?

We offer 7 clever tricks and easy settings adjustments that can significantly improve battery endurance, cut down hidden power consumption, and help your phone stay alive for longer from morning to night.

phone

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Switch On Adaptive Battery

One of the easiest ways to boost battery stamina is by activating Adaptive Battery, Android's intelligent power management feature. It observes your daily app habits and gently reins in those you rarely open.

Working silently in the background, the system prioritises essential apps while curbing unnecessary energy drain from the rest.

phone

2. Stop Background Power Loss, Not Your Apps

Constantly swiping apps away can actually consume more energy than it saves. A smarter move is to head to Settings → Battery → App usage and identify which apps are draining power behind the scenes.

Limit background activity only for the real culprits -- social networking and online shopping apps are often to blame -- and you'll reduce battery drain without disrupting everyday use.

phone

3. Get Your Screen's Power Use Under Control

Dialling down the refresh rate when you don't need it can make a noticeable difference.

Screen brightness is just as important -- letting adaptive brightness learn your habits helps keep the display lower in indoor settings. Shortening the screen timeout to 30 seconds or a minute also stops the phone from wasting power when it's sitting idle.

phone

4. Turn Off Notifications

Always-on display, constant vibration feedback, and wake-on-lift features nibble away at battery all day. Disabling them quietly boosts endurance.

phone

5. Use Battery Saver

Don't wait till 10 per cent battery reach. Turning Battery Saver on at 30 TO 40 per cent limits background activity early and can stretch usage by hours, especially on busy days.

phone

6. Check Location And Connectivity Settings

Location tracking and wireless features can steadily drain power without drawing attention to themselves. Fortunately, Android offers fine-grained control over how apps access your whereabouts.

You can set permissions individually -- from continuous access to use-only or manual approval each time.

phone

7. Update Apps

Keeping apps updated from the Play Store can stop unnecessary background processes without any manual tweaking. You can use your phone for longer.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vivo Rolls Out X300, X300 Pro
Vivo Rolls Out X300, X300 Pro
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold
Moto G57 Power Launched In India
Moto G57 Power Launched In India
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At Rs 22,999
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At Rs 22,999

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Amrita Arora Glows on Christmas Eve1:06

Amrita Arora Glows on Christmas Eve

India Celebrates Christmas with Prayers, Lights, and Togetherness3:15

India Celebrates Christmas with Prayers, Lights, and...

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Stuns Fans With Her Glam Look0:32

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Stuns Fans With Her Glam Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO