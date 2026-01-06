Next Gen Phones Arriving In January

The new year starts up bringing a wave of fresh new handsets, all set to arrive in January 2026.

From the much-anticipated OnePlus Turbo 6 to the Realme 16 Pro lineup and several others, the month promises devices packed with speedy processors, long-lasting batteries and high-end additions to suit every budget.

Here's a look at what's on the way...

Photograph: Kind courtesy OnePlus

1. OnePlus Turbo 6 Series

OnePlus will open its 2026 calendar with the unveiling of the Turbo 6 range on January 8 in China.

The new line-up features the Turbo 6 alongside the Turbo 6V, with both handsets designed to appeal to buyers who prioritise speed, power and smooth everyday performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Honor

2. Honor Power 2

The Chinese cell phone company is putting endurance front and centre with the Power 2. Touted as the brand's most stamina-driven phone yet, the device is expected to house a huge 10,080mAh cell, delivering over 14 hours of uninterrupted gaming on one full charge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy OPPO

3. Oppo Reno 15 Series

Oppo is preparing to roll out its Reno 15 range in India by mid-January. The upcoming collection will feature three variants -- the standard Reno 15, the more advanced Reno 15 Pro and a compact Reno 15 Pro Mini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poco

4. Poco M8 Series

Xiaomi's Poco is lining up its next addition with the M8 range, even though the brand has not yet confirmed a release schedule. The forthcoming series is expected to comprise the Poco M8 5G and the M8 Pro 5G, with both models tipped to make their way to the Indian market in the near future.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Realme

5. Realme 16 Pro Series

Realme shall unveil its 16 Pro range in India on January 6. The new series will be sold via Flipkart as well as Realme's own online store, and is expected to debut fresh AI-driven camera capabilities powered by the company's LumaColor imaging system.