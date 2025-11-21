HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Realme Unveils GT 8 Pro In India

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 21, 2025 14:51 IST

Realme’s new top-end phone arrives with high speed and photo tech crafted with Ricoh. Here’s a quick look at its standout highlights, cost details and all the key info on the GT 8 Pro.

 realme

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The handset has a large 6.79-inch panel offering sharp 2K+ visuals on an OLED screen, capable of reaching an eye-popping 7,000 nits at its brightest.

 realme

2.  Connectivity

It includes two audio outputs, twin nano card trays, an IR feature, a USB-C connector and an ultrasonic print reader built into the screen.

 realme

3. IP Rating

The phone carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 safeguards, offering solid shielding from dust and moisture.

 realme

4. Battery

GT 8 Pro carries a hefty 7,000mAh power pack. It can refill rapidly with 120W cable charging and also tops up quickly through 50W cordless support.

 realme

5. Camera

Realme’s premium handset has imaging hardware crafted with Ricoh. The primary unit uses a 50 MP sensor designed to cut reflections and includes GR shooting presets. You also get a 200MP zoom lens, along with a 50 MP wide-angle option. On the front, a 32 MP camera handles portraits and video calls.

realme

6. Power-Packed With Gen 5 Chipset

This Realme top-tier handset runs on Qualcomm’s latest 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It also includes a massive 7,000 sq mm steam-based cooling setup to keep the device steady during heavy use.

 realme

7.  Price

The new flagship carries a starting tag of Rs 72,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB option.

The higher 16 GB + 512 GB configuration comes in at Rs 78,999.

The special Dream Edition, created alongside the Aston Martin Formula One crew, is listed at Rs 79,999 for its 16 GB + 512 GB setup.

The GT 8 Pro will be available to buy from 25 November. 

 
