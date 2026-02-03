HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
February 2026: 5 Smartphones You Can't Miss

February 2026: 5 Smartphones You Can't Miss

By REDIFF GADGETS
February 03, 2026 11:27 IST

February 2026 is a promising 28 days for smartphone fans in India.

From top-tier flagships to powerful upper mid-range contenders, several big launches are lined up.

Industry heavyweights like Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO and Motorola are all expected to lift the curtain on their newest devices, setting the stage for an exciting battle in the premium smartphone space.

Photograph: Kind courtesy iPhone

1. iPhone 17e

Apple will add major excitement with the launch of the iPhone 17e, a model designed to make the iPhone ecosystem more accessible.

Mirroring the approach taken with the iPhone 16e, the upcoming device is likely to deliver core Apple features at a relatively lower price point. It is tipped to be powered by the A19 chip, support Face ID and arrive in India at a price under ₹64,999.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samsung

2. Galaxy S26 lineup

Samsung might take the wraps off its Galaxy S26 lineup, comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. The focus this time is said to be on meaningful upgrades, including sharper displays and enhanced camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

3. Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola is likely to enter the spotlight by mid-February with the Edge 70 Fusion. The handset might sport a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5 K resolution and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, while performance duties may be handled by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy iQOO

4. iQOO 15R

iQOO could expand its lineup with the iQOO 15R, a model aimed at buyers looking for flagship-level power without the premium price tag. The device is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, promising top-tier performance at a more accessible cost.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo

5. V70 Elite

In mid-February, Vivo should bring out the V70 Elite, positioning it as a premium offering in its lineup.

The smartphone shall probably feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, LPDDR5X high-performance memory and a large 6,500 mAh battery, blending durability with power and endurance.

