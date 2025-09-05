From Noida To Nottingham: Your Lord Ganeshas

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amay Shukla

'Lord Ganesha, I cannot live without you. Please come early next year -- I'll be waiting for you with all my heart," says Amay Shukla from Borivali, north west Mumbai, as he bids Bappa goodbye.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jignesh Shukla

The Shukla family welcomed its first eco-friendly Lord Ganesha this year.

'This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s celebrate togetherness, love and the joy of new beginnings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jolly Shukla

'Mother and daughter, side by side; in Lord Ganpati's love, they'll always abide,' writes Jolly Shukla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep N Malaviya

'Absolute eco-friendly decoration with natural flowers, cotton drapes and, most importantly, a clay idol,' says Pune's Jaideep N Malaviya. 'NO plastic.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Sahni

Gauri Sahni from Noida sends this picture of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Girish Kulkarni

'Ganapati Bappa Morya,' wishes Dr Girish and Saumya Kulkarni from Nottingham, UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Girish Kulkarni

As do Param and Niranjan Kulkarni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravin Shrivastava

Pravin Shrivastava from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, has bought a 'maati ke Lord Ganesha this year'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravin Shrivastava

Their hearts are full of devotion for their favourite Lord.

