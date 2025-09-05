HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » From Noida To Nottingham: Your Lord Ganeshas

From Noida To Nottingham: Your Lord Ganeshas

By AMAY SHUKLA, JOLLY SHUKLA, JAIDEEP N MALAVIYA, GAURI SAHNI, DR GIRISH KULKARNI, PRAVIN SHRIVASTAVA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 05, 2025 09:06 IST

x

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amay Shukla

'Lord Ganesha, I cannot live without you. Please come early next year -- I'll be waiting for you with all my heart," says Amay Shukla from Borivali, north west Mumbai, as he bids Bappa goodbye.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jignesh Shukla

The Shukla family welcomed its first eco-friendly Lord Ganesha this year.

'This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s celebrate togetherness, love and the joy of new beginnings.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jolly Shukla

'Mother and daughter, side by side; in Lord Ganpati's love, they'll always abide,' writes Jolly Shukla.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep N Malaviya

'Absolute eco-friendly decoration with natural flowers, cotton drapes and, most importantly, a clay idol,' says Pune's Jaideep N Malaviya. 'NO plastic.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Sahni

Gauri Sahni from Noida sends this picture of Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Girish Kulkarni

'Ganapati Bappa Morya,' wishes Dr Girish and Saumya Kulkarni from Nottingham, UK.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Girish Kulkarni

As do Param and Niranjan Kulkarni.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravin Shrivastava

Pravin Shrivastava from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, has bought a 'maati ke Lord Ganesha this year'.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravin Shrivastava

Their hearts are full of devotion for their favourite Lord.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

AMAY SHUKLA, JOLLY SHUKLA, JAIDEEP N MALAVIYA, GAURI SAHNI, DR GIRISH KULKARNI, PRAVIN SHRIVASTAVA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Lord Ganesha, Tu Saath Rehna Hamesha
Lord Ganesha, Tu Saath Rehna Hamesha
When Lord Ganesha Comes Home
When Lord Ganesha Comes Home
A Most Unique Lord Ganesha
A Most Unique Lord Ganesha
Magnificent Ganpati Pandals Of Khetwadi
Magnificent Ganpati Pandals Of Khetwadi
'Lord Ganesha Is Always With Us'
'Lord Ganesha Is Always With Us'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

webstory image 2

10 Rishi Kapoor Films You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Tiger Shroff's 8 Actioners On OTT

VIDEOS

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress0:56

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress

Breathtaking Views of Bhaderwah-Doda1:12

Breathtaking Views of Bhaderwah-Doda

Shruti Haasan spotted at her dance class in Andheri 0:51

Shruti Haasan spotted at her dance class in Andheri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV