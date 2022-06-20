Recipe: Bethica's Raw Jackfruit Curry

Raw Jackfruit Curry, also called Ahuna Kathal, is a specialty in Champaran, Bihar.

Bethica Das marinated the raw jackfruit with Indian spices, mustard oil and garlic, before transferring it into a handi in which it is cooked.

Mustard oil is usually heated well, cooled and then used, but Bethica used raw mustard oil for that extra pungent flavour.

Jackfruit is increasingly becoming globally a popular and healthier meat substitute.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Raw Jackfruit Curry

Serves: 2-3

500 gm kathal or raw jackfruit, cubed

3-4 onions, sliced

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tomato, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp coriander-cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

2-3 tej patta or bay leaves

2 elaichi or green cardamom

1 bara elaichi or big cardamom

4 laung or cloves

Handful green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

2-3 slit green chillies

½ cup mustard oil

1 whole garlic pod

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients (except the ghee).

Mix well and keep aside for 10-15 minutes. Grease a handi or large saucepan with the ghee and transfer the marinated jackfruit.

Cover with an aluminum foil and place a lid over it.

Cook over high heat for 2 minutes.

Reduce the heat and cook over low heat for 40-45 minutes or till done.

Keep stirring the handi at intervals so that the jackfruit does not stick at the bottom and for even cooking.

When done, take off heat and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

Carefully remove the foil and give it a gentle stir.

Serve with rice or any Indian bread.

Note: For a vegan version of this curry, use oil instead of ghee.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.