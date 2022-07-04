Recipe: Crispy Spicy Potato Sticks

Manasi Sadarangani's Crispy Spicy Potato Sticks will come handy when it's raining or the craving for something unhealthy and deep-fried comes knocking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Sadarangani

Crispy Spicy Potato Sticks

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

7-8 boiled potatoes

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp red chilly flakes

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ cup bread crumbs

4 tbsp corn flour

Oil to deep fry

Salt to taste

Green dhania or coriander or cilantro, finely chopped

¼ cup grated cheese, add or reduce as per taste

Tomato ketchup, to serve

Mayonnaise, to serve

Peri peri powder or chaat masala, to garnish, optional

Method

Peel and grate the boiled potatoes.

Add the pepper powder, red chilly flakes, mixed herbs, oregano, ginger-garlic paste, salt to the grated potatoes.

Add the grated cheese, bread crumbs.

Add the corn flour, finely chopped coriander, and mix well.

Knead to get a smooth dough.

Heat oil to deep fry the potatoes in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or saucepan over medium heat.

As the oil gets hot, divide the dough into small balls.

Dust some flour over the cutting board and using your fingers, roll out the balls to form long sticks.

Cut the edges off to get neatly-shaped sticks.

Add the potato strips into the pan and fry well and keep flipping so they cook on all sides.

When crisp and golden, drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.

Garnish with the peri peri powder or chaat masala.

Serve hot with mayonnaise or tomato ketchup.

Note: You may consider adding fried crumbled bacon bits to the potato dough.

Use an air-fryer to reduce oil and cook the potato sticks upto 15 minutes in the air fryer.

For a Jain version of this snack omit the ginger-garlic paste and pressure cook 4-5 raw green bananas instead of potatoes.

Use vegan cheese, if making a vegan take of this dish.

Manasi Sadarangani runs the blog Cooking Savouring by Manasi.