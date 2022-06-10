Recipe: Chef Gorai's Fit-For-A-King Lime Pie

Want to whip up a quick but gorgeous pie to go with your Sunday brunch? Chef Saybasachi Gorai's American Key Lime Pie will win hearts.
American Key Lime Pie
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
For the base
- 250 gm digestive or Marie biscuits
- 50 gm walnuts
- 150 gm butter, melted
For the filling
- 3 large egg yolks
- 400 gm can condensed milk
- Zest and juice of 4 limes, plus extra zest to garnish
- 100 gm walnuts, chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170°C.
- Grind the biscuits and walnuts in a food processor till fine crumbs.
Stir in the butter and mix well.
Press the biscuit mixture into the base and sides of a 23 cm fluted flan or pie pan.
Bake for 10 minutes and cool.
- Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks until pale and thick.
Add the condensed milk and whisk for 2-3 minutes more.
Add the lime zest, lime juice and whisk for a further 2-3 minutes.
Stir in ¾ of the walnuts.
Pour into the biscuit base, sprinkle with the remaining walnuts and bake for 20 minutes.
Cool before chilling.
Serve with lime zest sprinkled on top.
Note: Top with a little whipped cream to serve.
It's trickier but not impossible to make vegan key lime pie. Follow this recipe [external link].
To make sugar-free key lime pie, substitute the condensed milk with 1 cup cream cheese sweetened with stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.