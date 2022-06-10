Recipe: Chef Gorai's Fit-For-A-King Lime Pie

Want to whip up a quick but gorgeous pie to go with your Sunday brunch? Chef Saybasachi Gorai's American Key Lime Pie will win hearts.

Photograph: California Walnuts

American Key Lime Pie

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the base

250 gm digestive or Marie biscuits

50 gm walnuts

150 gm butter, melted

For the filling

3 large egg yolks

400 gm can condensed milk

Zest and juice of 4 limes, plus extra zest to garnish

100 gm walnuts, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

Grind the biscuits and walnuts in a food processor till fine crumbs.

Stir in the butter and mix well.

Press the biscuit mixture into the base and sides of a 23 cm fluted flan or pie pan.

Bake for 10 minutes and cool.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks until pale and thick.

Add the condensed milk and whisk for 2-3 minutes more.

Add the lime zest, lime juice and whisk for a further 2-3 minutes.

Stir in ¾ of the walnuts.

Pour into the biscuit base, sprinkle with the remaining walnuts and bake for 20 minutes.

Cool before chilling.

Serve with lime zest sprinkled on top.

Note: Top with a little whipped cream to serve.

It's trickier but not impossible to make vegan key lime pie. Follow this recipe [external link].

To make sugar-free key lime pie, substitute the condensed milk with 1 cup cream cheese sweetened with stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.