Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Chef Gorai's Fit-For-A-King Lime Pie

Recipe: Chef Gorai's Fit-For-A-King Lime Pie

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
June 10, 2022 12:54 IST
Want to whip up a quick but gorgeous pie to go with your Sunday brunch? Chef Saybasachi Gorai's American Key Lime Pie will win hearts.

Photograph: California Walnuts

American Key Lime Pie

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the base

  • 250 gm digestive or Marie biscuits
  • 50 gm walnuts
  • 150 gm butter, melted

For the filling

  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 400 gm can condensed milk
  • Zest and juice of 4 limes, plus extra zest to garnish
  • 100 gm walnuts, chopped

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 170°C.
  • Grind the biscuits and walnuts in a food processor till fine crumbs.
    Stir in the butter and mix well.
    Press the biscuit mixture into the base and sides of a 23 cm fluted flan or pie pan.
    Bake for 10 minutes and cool.
  • Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks until pale and thick.
    Add the condensed milk and whisk for 2-3 minutes more.
    Add the lime zest, lime juice and whisk for a further 2-3 minutes.
    Stir in ¾ of the walnuts.
    Pour into the biscuit base, sprinkle with the remaining walnuts and bake for 20 minutes.
    Cool before chilling.
    Serve with lime zest sprinkled on top.

Note: Top with a little whipped cream to serve.

It's trickier but not impossible to make vegan key lime pie. Follow this recipe [external link].

To make sugar-free key lime pie, substitute the condensed milk with 1 cup cream cheese sweetened with stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
