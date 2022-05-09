Recipe: Chia Seed Breakfast

In the hunt for a healthy morning start post your Sunday binge?

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai comes to the rescue with his Chia Seed Breakfast that's very simple to make and loaded with nutrients.

Make it on Sunday and leave the chia to rest overnight for the best results.

Chia Seed Breakfast

Serves: 1

Ingredients

15 tbsp coconut water

3 tbsp chia seeds

30 gm walnuts, chopped

½ tsp spirulina, optional (made from blue green algae it is a great source of nutrients)

Honey or a sweetener of choice, optional

Berries of choice to garnish

Method

Mix the coconut water with the chia seeds.

Mix from time to time for 5 minutes so that they do not clump together or settle to the bottom, because until they begin to hydrate, they tend to do so.

Add the spirulina and mix.

Sweeten with the honey and mix again.

Let stand for at least 1 hour or best overnight.

Add the berries, walnuts and serve.

Note: In absence of fresh berries use dried berries or any other cut fresh fruit.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.