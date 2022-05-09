News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Chia Seed Breakfast

Recipe: Chia Seed Breakfast

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
May 09, 2022 09:43 IST
In the hunt for a healthy morning start post your Sunday binge?

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai comes to the rescue with his Chia Seed Breakfast that's very simple to make and loaded with nutrients.

Make it on Sunday and leave the chia to rest overnight for the best results.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Chia Seed Breakfast

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 15 tbsp coconut water
  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • 30 gm walnuts, chopped
  • ½ tsp spirulina, optional (made from blue green algae it is a great source of nutrients)
  • Honey or a sweetener of choice, optional
  • Berries of choice to garnish

Method

  • Mix the coconut water with the chia seeds.
    Mix from time to time for 5 minutes so that they do not clump together or settle to the bottom, because until they begin to hydrate, they tend to do so.
    Add the spirulina and mix.
    Sweeten with the honey and mix again.
    Let stand for at least 1 hour or best overnight.
    Add the berries, walnuts and serve.

Note: In absence of fresh berries use dried berries or any other cut fresh fruit.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
