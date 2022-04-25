Chef Gorai's Beans On Toast, Walnut Crepes

Two protein-rich, low-carb breakfasts from Chef Sabyasachi Gorai to power you through the morning.

The Walnut Crepes are heart-healthy and contain omega-3 fatty acids-rich walnuts.

Beans On Toast are easy to make and convenient to carry if you are travelling.

All photographs: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Walnut Crepes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1½ cups whole milk, at room temperature

1 cup maida or all-purpose flour

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted + for brushing skillet

1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

4 eggs, at room temperature

½ cup finely chopped walnuts

Icing or powdered sugar, for dusting

Sweetened whipped cream, for topping, optional

Method

Blend the milk, flour, butter, sugar, salt, eggs in a mixer/blender for 30 seconds or until smooth.

Transfer to a bowl with a lid and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to one day.

Heat an 8-inch non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly brush with butter.

Holding the skillet at a slight angle, pour about ¼ cup of the batter into the centre of the skillet.

Holding the skillet at a slight angle, pour about ¼ cup of the batter into the centre of the skillet.

Quickly swirl the pan so that the batter evenly coats the bottom.

Cook until the edges begin to lift from the skillet, about 30 seconds.

Carefully flip the crepe with a spatula and cook on the other side until just set.

Slide the crepe onto a plate.

Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve with a dusting of the powdered sugar and a sprinkle of the walnuts.

Add a dollop of the whipped cream, if desired.

Note: For vegan pancake, substitute the milk with soy milk or almond milk and oil for butter and 2 mashed bananas for the 4 eggs.

Skip the whipping cream.

For sugarless pancakes, omit the sugar in the batter and use stevia powder to dust the pancakes. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Skip the whipping cream.

For gluten-free pancakes, use oat flour instead of maida.

Beans on Toast

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 stalks spring onions, chopped

1½ tsp smoked paprika

400 gm can mixed beans, drained and rinsed

400 gm chopped tomatoes

Salt to taste

1 tsp castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

100 gm walnuts, chopped + extra to serve

2 tbsp chopped parsley

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted

100 ml water

Method

Fry the spring onions in the oil in a large saucepan for 1 minute.

Add the paprika.

Add the beans, tomatoes, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, walnuts, water.

Cover and bring to a boil.

Cook for 5 minutes more, stirring occasionally.

Uncover and cook for a further 3 minutes.

Season.

Stir in half the parsley and spoon over the toasted sourdough bread.

Serve sprinkled with the remaining parsley, extra walnuts.

Note: Try using hot smoked paprika or Tabasco for an extra kick or add grated cheese or fried diced pancetta or chorizo for extra flavour.

To Indianise the recipe a tad, sprinkle a little chaat masala and chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro.

If vegetarian or vegan or Jain, make sure you use a vegan Worcestershire sauce. Most Worcestershire sauces have anchovy in them. Also those on a Jain diet should use only the greens of the spring onions.

Opt for a gluten-free bread like a ragi loaf, if required.

If following a diabetic diet, skip the sugar and opt for a ragi loaf.

Most bread has higher sodium content. Opt to make your own bread using Preeti Shridhar's recipe for Foot-Long Loaf at home, but remember to skip the salt.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.