Ranveer Brar's Whole Wheat Chocolate Chilly Cookies

If you love cookies with a hint of spice that won't blow your head off, try Chef Ranveer Brar's Chocolate Chilly Cookies.

These warm, chewy delights are made with wheat flour and sweetened with honey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Chocolate Chilly Cookies

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

¼ cup chocolate syrup or natural unsweetened cocoa powder, for healthier cookies

250 gm whole wheat flour

3 tsp baking powder

3 tsp cinnamon powder

100 gm melted butter

2 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs

1 cup honey

¼ cup milk

1 tbsp chilly flakes

¼ cup roasted oats

Pinch salt

Oil or butter, to grease the tray

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

In a mixing bowl, sieve the whole wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon powder,salt.

Add the roasted oats, chilly flakes and mix well.

Keep aside.

In a bowl, add the melted butter along with the vanilla and whisk.

To this mixture, add the eggs and whisk.

Add the honey, chocolate syrup, milk and whisk till everything comes together.

Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl containing the dry ingredients.

Mix well using a wooden spoon or spatula till it comes together like a dough.

Cover the dough and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, brush a baking tray with some oil or butter and line with butter paper.

Take out the refrigerated dough and divide into equal portions.

Shape the dough into round cookies quickly.

Place the cookies on the lined baking tray.

Bake for 12-13 minutes at 160°C or until the edges begin to appear golden brown.

Take out of the oven and allow the cookies to cool.

Serve with milk or just like that.

Store in an air-tight container.

Note: For gluten-free cookies use oat flour instead of whole wheat flour.

For vegan cookies, use cashew butter, available online, instead of butter, substitute honey with sugar and skip the eggs.

For low-sodium cookies, don't use baking powder -- they will turn out fine without baking powder. And skip the salt.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.