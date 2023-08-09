Recipe: Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan

The attraction of Indian cooking is the variations in cuisine, geographically, from north to South, east to west, and the fun is mixing all their flavours in one dish, as I did for this simple Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan.





IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Ranjithsiji/Wikimedia Commons

Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan



Serves: 2



Ingredients

1 large baingan or eggplant

3-4 tbsp mustard oil

1 tbsp vegetable or peanut oil

4 tsp garlic paste, optional

10-12 curry pattas or curry leaves

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp kalonji or Nigella seeds

2 generous pinches hing or asafetida

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

2 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Dash sugar

1 tsp freshly ground sonf or fennel seeds

2 tsp sambar powder





Photograph: Zelda Pande

Method