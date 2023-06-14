Father's Day Recipe: Ramesh Deo's Fave Kheemyache Gole

IMAGE: The late actor Ramesh Deo with his wife Seema Deo.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Smita Deo/Instagram

Smita Deo -- author of the cookbook Karwar to Kolhapur Via Mumbai -- would rustle up Kheemyache Gole in pandra rassa or white gravy for her late father-in-law, actor Ramesh Deo.

He was very fond of this rustic Maharashtrian dish, which is actually a unique creation by Smita, and can be enjoyed with steamed rice or bhakris.

The pandra rassa is a lip-smacking, creamy stew of fresh coconut milk, cashews and poppy seeds that's cooked in the goodness of the oil and water that's left behind by the fried mutton balls.

Smita specialises in traditional Maharashtrian non-vegetarian dishes like Satara Mutton, Sev Bhaji, and has been sharing her recipes on her Instagram page Smita Deo Official (external link).

She has a fan base of over 35,000 Insta followers and says, "Cooking is therapeutical for me and feeding makes me feel absolutely happy."

IMAGE: Smita with her father, left, "the one who nurtured me with love and made me who I am" and her father-in-law, right, "the one who loved me for the way I am."

Kheemyache Gole in Pandra Rassa



Serves: 2-3



Ingredients

½ kg mutton mince, rinsed and drained

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp green dhania or coriander or cilantro paste

2 tbsp kanda lasoon or onion-garlic masala (readily available)

2 tbsp chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ cup wheat flour for binding the mince balls

1 cup oil for frying

1 cup grated fresh coconut

10 cashew nuts soaked in ½ cup of water

1 tbsp khus khus or poppy seeds soaked in 2 tbsp of water

2 cups thick fresh coconut milk

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp for the balls and 1 tsp for the gravy

½ litre water

Method

In a bowl combine the mutton mince with the ginger-garlic paste, coriander paste.

Add the kanda-lasoon masala, chilly powder, turmeric powder, salt, wheat flour.

Using your hands, mix it so that the masala is well combined.

Roll the mixture into lime-sized balls.

Add the mince balls.

Cover and cook over medium to low heat for 5-6 minutes.

Then gently flip the balls so that they fry evenly on all sides.

The mince balls will begin to sweat and the mutton will cook.

Once the water has dried up and the oil has separated, the balls are ready.

Add it to the minced balls.

Add ½ liter water and bring the curry to a boil.

Add the thick coconut milk and give the mixture a boil.

Take off heat and serve with rice or bhakris.

