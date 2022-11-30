Flawless! Ananya In Metallic Blue

It wasn't enough that the ever-lovely Ananya Panday owned the spotlight with supermodels Irina Shayk and Alex Wex in New York at Swarovski's special winter celebration.

She's back pulling out the big fashion guns in a Rimzim Dadu bandeau top and skirt of blue leaves.

IMAGE: A pataka in blue!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Her smoky eyes are an alternate focal point.

Don't miss the copy of Priyanka Khanna's novel All The Right People that Ananya's reading between big fashion moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Blue-eyed girl: Could this ensemble be more complicated and Ananya be more stunning? How do the blue leaves so wickedly disobey gravity?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: If only looks could kill...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar