Flawless! Ananya In Metallic Blue

Flawless! Ananya In Metallic Blue

By REDIFF STYLE
November 30, 2022 08:55 IST
It wasn't enough that the ever-lovely Ananya Panday owned the spotlight with supermodels Irina Shayk and Alex Wex in New York at Swarovski's special winter celebration.

She's back pulling out the big fashion guns in a Rimzim Dadu bandeau top and skirt of blue leaves.

IMAGE: A pataka in blue!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her smoky eyes are an alternate focal point.
Don't miss the copy of Priyanka Khanna's novel All The Right People that Ananya's reading between big fashion moments.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Blue-eyed girl: Could this ensemble be more complicated and Ananya be more stunning? How do the blue leaves so wickedly disobey gravity?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: If only looks could kill...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rimzim and Ms A.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar 

REDIFF STYLE

