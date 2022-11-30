Flawless! Ananya In Metallic Blue

It wasn't enough that the ever-lovely Ananya Panday owned the spotlight with supermodels Irina Shayk and Alex Wex in New York at Swarovski's special winter celebration.
She's back pulling out the big fashion guns in a Rimzim Dadu bandeau top and skirt of blue leaves.
IMAGE: A pataka in blue!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Her smoky eyes are an alternate focal point.
Don't miss the copy of Priyanka Khanna's novel All The Right People that Ananya's reading between big fashion moments.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Blue-eyed girl: Could this ensemble be more complicated and Ananya be more stunning? How do the blue leaves so wickedly disobey gravity?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: If only looks could kill...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rimzim and Ms A.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar