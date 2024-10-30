5 Easy Exercises To Stay Fit This Diwali

You can enjoy your sweets and savouries and stay fit and healthy with these easy exercises that you can do with your friends and family, says Vishwa Dhiren Shah, wellness expert at One Health Assist.

How to stay fit in the festive season? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Diwali -- what a magical time!

The season of lights, laughter and family is finally here, bringing with it the warmth of togetherness and, of course, countless festive treats.

Our hearts are full and our schedules and stomachs often follow suit.

With all the gatherings, sweets and late-night festivities, staying on track with fitness can feel challenging.

Between gorging on pakwans and pedhas, it's easy to let go of our fitness routines and, before we know it, our sleep schedules take a hit too.

The energy of Diwali keeps our spirits high but our bodies can start to feel the strain.

Here's where a gentle fitness rhythm can come in handy.

Think of it as your way to stay energised, manage your indulgences and keep the festive spirit alive with a bit more balance.

These exercises will fit right into your Diwali schedule -- no equipment needed and no fuss either!

1. Push-ups

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vishwa Dhiren Shah/One Health Assist

Push-ups are a great way to build strength using just your body weight.

They engage the chest, shoulders and core, giving you a well-rounded boost of resilience.

How to do it

Lie face down with your chest and stomach, flat on the floor.





Place your palms shoulder-width apart on the floor.





Extend both your legs so you're resting on your toes.





Exhale as you push your body using your hands and heels, bringing your torso, chest and thighs off the ground.





Hold the plank position and keep your core engaged.





Inhale as you slowly lower back to your starting position.

Traditional or modified, aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps, feeling stronger with every rise.

2. Bodyweight Squats

These squats keep things simple and effective.

As you lower and rise, you'll feel your core, glutes and legs come alive.

How to do it

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.





Keep your back straight and core erect.





Hinge your hips and knees while lowering your body.





Stop when your thighs are parallel to the floor.





Stand back up. Repeat.

Try three sets of 15 to 20 squats whenever you have a moment.

It's a quick pick-me-up that helps you reclaim your energy, one squat at a time.





3. Plank Hold

Think of this as a mini power session.

The plank hold tests your endurance and awakens your core, arms, and legs.

How to do it

Lie face down with your elbows under your shoulders, feet hip-width apart and back flat.





Drive your elbows into the floor and try to lift your hips.





Slowly inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth.





Hold the position for a minimum of 20 seconds. You can gradually increase it to 60 or 90 seconds.





Rest and relax by bringing your knees to the floor.

Repeat for three sets.

It's like meditation but for your whole body -- perfect for grounding yourself amidst all the excitement.





4. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a burst of energy that's hard to beat.

They get your heart pumping and each jump feels like a mini celebration.

How to do it

Stand up straight with your feet together, arms by your sides and toes pointed forward.





Bend your knees slightly and jump with your feet out to shoulder width.





At the same time, swing your arms out to your sides and raise them above your head. Your arms should form a V shape.





Land softly on the balls of your feet and return to the starting position.

Doing three sets of 30 to 60 seconds can set the tone for a lively day.





5. Lunges

Lunges are all about balance and focus. They strengthen your legs and core with each step.

How to do it

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides.





Pull your belly button in and engage your core.





Step forward with one foot, keeping your feet hip-width apart.





Bend both your knees to form a 90-degree angle.





Your front knee should not extend past your toes.





Keep your weight on your front leg.





Press through your front foot to return to the starting position.





Switch legs and repeat.

Try three sets of 10 to 12 lunges per leg whenever you need a quick refresher. They're easy, effective and add a bit of power to your day.

You can also turn your love for fitness into a family affair.

Whether it's doing squats together or cheering each other on in plank holds, exercising as a family can be fun and uplifting.

Light exercises paired with lively conversations can kickstart the day with energy and joy, making fitness a natural part of the celebration.

Trust me, fitness during Diwali isn't about following a strict discipline; it's about finding harmony.

These quick exercises are easy to sneak into your day, offering a moment to reconnect with yourself.

Think of it as adding a sprinkle of well-being to each day, so you feel refreshed and ready for every celebration.

So, this Diwali, celebrate with a heart full of joy and a body that feels just as vibrant.

How to stay fit in the festive season? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.