5 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat

From stubborn love handles to poor core health, rediffGURU Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, tells you how to get rid of belly fat with simple exercises that you can do at home.

Have yoga-related questions? Ask Pushpa R HERE.

Who doesn't want a toned, flat belly?

And haven't we often wondered if there is a simple, effective way to achieve it?

Diet and cardio exercises are great but have you considered the power of yoga in your quest for a flatter stomach?

How yoga can help in reducing belly fat

For starters, it's a low-impact workout that can be done anywhere, anytime. Plus, yoga helps to strengthen your core muscles which are essential for a flat stomach.

Yoga doesn't just help you burn fat, it strengthens your core, improves your posture and enhances your overall well-being.

Let's explore five yoga asanas that can help reduce belly fat and bring you closer to the strong, sculpted core you desire.

1. Phalakasana (Plank Pose)

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

How often do you find yourself slumping forward with your core disengaged?

Phalakasana, or the Plank Pose, is the ultimate wake-up call for your core muscles. It's simple yet incredibly effective.

How to do it

Imagine holding your body in a straight line, from head to heels, while your abs, arms and shoulders work together to keep you stable.

The Plank Pose is more than just a core exercise -- it's a full-body workout in itself.

Hold this pose for as long as you can and feel your belly fat slowly melt away. Can you feel the burn already?

This classic pose is a fantastic way to engage your core muscles. It's a full-body exercise that works wonders for your abs.





2. Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

Looking for a way to target those stubborn love handles? Salabhasana, or the Locust Pose, is your answer.

This pose strengthens your lower back, glutes and, most importantly, your core.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach, lift your legs, chest and arms off the ground and engage your entire body.

As you hold this pose, you'll feel your lower back and abdominal muscles working hard to keep you lifted.

This pose targets your lower back and hamstrings, while also engaging your core.

This asana not only helps reduce belly fat but also improves your posture, giving you that confident, upright stance.

Isn't it time to give your core the attention it deserves?

3. Navasana (Boat Pose)

Have you ever wished for a stronger, more defined midsection? Navasana, or the Boat Pose, is the perfect way to build that core strength.

This asana engages your deep abdominal muscles, helping to tighten and tone your belly.

How to do it

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, lift your legs and balance on your sit bones, forming a V-shape with your body.

Hold this position while keeping your spine straight and your core engaged.

This pose is a great challenge for your core and obliques.

The Boat Pose is a challenge but, with consistency, you'll see your belly fat diminish, revealing a strong, sculpted core beneath.

Can you imagine the results with regular practice?

4. Uttana Padasana (Raised Leg Pose)

Is there a simple way to work your lower abs? Uttana Padasana, or the Raised Leg Pose, is designed to do just that.

This asana targets your lower belly, where fat often accumulates, and helps tone the muscles in that area.

How to do it

Lie on your back, lift your legs to a 45-degree angle and hold them there while engaging your core.

As you maintain this pose, you’ll feel your lower abdominal muscles working hard to keep your legs elevated.

It's a subtle movement, but the impact on your belly fat can be significant.

Why not give it a try and see how it feels?

5. Padahasthasana (Hand-to-Foot Pose)

Do you want to combine fat-burning with flexibility?

Padahasthasana, or the Hand-to-Foot Pose, is an excellent asana for reducing belly fat while also stretching your entire body.

How to do it

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend forward from the hips and try to touch your feet with your hands

As you fold forward, you'll feel your core muscles engage, working to stabilise your body.

This asana not only helps reduce belly fat but also enhances digestion, which is essential for a flat belly.

Can you feel the stretch working its magic?

The power of consistency

Just as Rome wasn't built in a day, neither is a toned belly.

These five yoga asanas, when practised consistently, can help you achieve your goal of reducing belly fat.

Remember, it's not just about losing fat; it's about building a strong, healthy core that supports your entire body.

Isn't it time to take charge of your fitness journey?

After all, a strong core is the foundation of a strong body.

So, what are you waiting for?

Start your journey to a flatter belly today with these effective yoga poses.

Have yoga-related questions? Ask Pushpa R HERE.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation, and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.