Can Egg, Gluten, Dairy Cause Bloating?

Anonymous: Dear Dr/Nutritionist, I am (age 45 male) being treated for dyspepsia since 2019 by a gastroenterologist.

However the issue of bloating, constipation, dizziness remains unresolved.

Can I consume amla juice every morning? If yes, then how much quantity?

Will this drink help to relieve constipation? Can beetroot in lunch help to relieve constipation?

From May 2024 to Aug 2024 there is a weight loss of 7 kg. Doctor says not to worry.

My current weight is 76 kg.

Since long I am following a disciplined diet and avoiding trigger foods including spicy and dairy products.

Please advise with remedial measures on diet to follow. Thanks

Bloating/constipation could be because of some food allergy or sensitivities.

Check if you have any (common allergens would be egg, soya, gluten, dairy and nuts).

Meanwhile, here are a few guidelines that you can follow:

Avoid processed and packaged foods.

Use cold-pressed oil/filtered oil or homemade ghee for cooking.

Include probiotics and prebiotics in your diet.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Have an early dinner.

Exercise regularly.

Quality sleep of 7 to 8 hours/day.

Manage stress. You may practice yoga.

Post meal walk for 15-20 minutes.

Eat mindfully.

Anonymous: Hi for few months my daily routine is very bad.

I am not sleeping properly, eating at irregular time, waking up late, not getting proper sleep.

There are too many thoughts and concerns running in my mind. I am unable to focus on work properly.

I am 35. I have a huge tummy, I am feeling weak.

I wanted to start fresh everyday but due to sleep issues I am unable to plan anything.

I am mostly doing WFH. I need some advice on how to maintain my health.

These are a few things you can try:

Get some sunlight in the morning.

Since you have WFH, try and go for walks every day in the morning and evening or at least once a day.

Have a fixed schedule when it comes to food, exercise and bed time, so that your body clock is set.

Look for deficiencies, if any, like B12, Vitamin D3...

Sunil: I am 57 years old and my sugar level (random) is 194.

I am walking fast daily up to 40 minutes, taking tea without sugar twice a day.

Currently I have itching on my hand and leg. Please suggest

Here's what you must remember:

Regular meal timings are very important.

Eat protein with every meal (milk, curd, paneer, egg, chicken, fish).

Reduce refined carbs your diet.

Avoid processed and packaged foods.

Avoid sugar, honey and jaggery in your diet.

Avoid fruit juices, coconut water, sugarcane juice.

Eat mindfully.

Use cold pressed oils, avoid refined oils.

Exercise regularly -- cardio + strength training.

Try 15 to 20 minutes of relaxed walk post meal.

