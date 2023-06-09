5 Asanas For Kids

It's back to school time and with children getting back to the grind, here are 5 yoga poses that RediffGuru Sabrina Merchant recommends to help your child ease into the process.

Sabrina is a kids yoga expert having qualified from different yoga schools across the globe and the founder of Li'l Yogis, a forum to help kids imbibe yoga and mindfulness in an enjoyable, sustainable, way.

1. Butterfly Pose

All photographs: Sabrina Merchant

How to do

Sit up tall and bring the bottoms of your feet together to form your butterfly wings.

Breathing in lift your knees. Breathing out lower your knees.

Continue to breathe and flap your wings.

2. Seated Twist

How to do

3. Plank Pose

How to Do:

Start by coming into the table pose.

Now stretch your right leg behind knees ups, on your toes.

Repeat with your left leg.

Hold this pose.

4. 3 legged Dog Pose

How to Do:

Start in an all fours position, with your hips above your knees and shoulders above your wrists.

Bring your hands slightly forwards of your shoulders, with your middle finger pointing forward, spread your fingers.

Tuck your toes, lift your knees and push your hips up and back into the air. Keep your arms straight, your head and neck relaxed away from your shoulders.

Press your hips back as you stretch your heels down toward the floor.

Now lift one leg up into the air making sure you do not tilt the body.

Lower back down to the start pose and by bringing your knees back on the ground and sit back on your heels.

5. Scorpio Pose

How to Do

Start by coming onto your fours (Table Pose). Palms under your shoulder and knees under your hips.

Lift your right foot keeping your right knee bent so that the sole of the foot is facing the ceiling.

Pulse your foot to the ceiling 10 times.

Bring your knee back on the ground.

Repeat on the left side.

Sabrina Merchant is a certified kids yoga expert and founder of Li'l Yogis. She has authored the book Ocean Yoga which introduces yoga to children.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

