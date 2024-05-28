Adorable Anjali!

Malhar's Anjali Patil is a National Award winner and a non-fussy dresser whose grin is priceless and wardrobe, effortless.

Her dusky skin glows without any make-up and she can be crowned the poster girl of chilled-out, unpretentious styles.

Be it a sunny, rainy or cold day, she never leaves her sunglasses behind.

The Meri Nimmo, My Client's Wife, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Newton and Kaala actor has also worked in the Sri Lankan film With You, Without You.

IMAGE: The 'sari', she says 'is love'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anjali Patil/Instagram

IMAGE: Ripped denims and cropped tops are besties who look good together.

IMAGE: She is a full-fledged fashion girl in this black number and oversized beige-rimmed sunglasses.

IMAGE: That's an ode to her love for nature and its pretty blooms.

IMAGE: Anjali's dress is a blooming paradise with vibrant hues.

IMAGE: Move over sequins and shimmer! Florals are here to rule the red carpet.

Anjali mixes prints and colours to create a winning combo.