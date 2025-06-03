She Lost 60 Kilos In 12 Months

'Distant relatives and old friends, especially those I hadn't met in a while, were taken aback by my transformation.'

'Many were initially shocked, struggling to recognise me at first; some even did double takes before realising it was me,' says Mahek Mehta.

IMAGE: 'Dropping 60 kilos has been a transformative experience for me. I feel great -- more energetic, active and healthier overall.' All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahek Mehta

Embarking on a journey towards better health and wellness is often a transformative experience.

For Mahek Mehta, it began in March 2023 when she took a significant step by enrolling in the 21-Day Ultimate Health Challenge by Satvic Movement.

Little did she know that it would change her outlook towards fitness, she tells Rediff's Shristi Sahoo.

From the challenges of recovering from major surgery to a complete lifestyle overhaul, her path to losing 60 kilos within a year has been one of resilience, support and a newfound passion for movement and mindful eating.

She shares the milestones, routines and insights that defined her fitness journey and the lessons she learnt along the way.

IMAGE: 'I incorporated morning movement -- whether stretching, light exercise or a walk --which helped me feel more energised, focused and productive throughout the day.'

How and when did your fitness journey begin?

I began my journey of eating clean and working out in March 2023 after enrolling in the 21-Day Ultimate Health Challenge by Satvic Movement.

This challenge introduced me to a holistic approach to health that went beyond just diet and exercise.

Through the programme, I gained insights into mindful eating and developed a conscious relationship with food, one that focused on nourishment rather than restriction.

I discovered the healing power of plant-based nutrition, understanding how natural, unprocessed foods can rejuvenate the body, boost energy levels and promote long-term wellness. Eliminating harmful, processed foods and embracing whole, nutrient-rich meals helped me feel lighter, more energetic and deeply connected to my body's needs.

Can you describe the turning point that motivated you to commit to losing 60 kilos in one year?

In November 2022, I fell down the stairs and sustained three fractures around my tibia and fibula, which required immediate medical attention. As a result, I underwent an ankle reconstruction surgery which was performed by Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar.

Following the surgery, I was advised complete bed rest for two-and-a-half months which tested not only my physical endurance but also my mental strength.

As part of my rehabilitation, I began physiotherapy sessions with Dr Mugdha Todankar. The sessions not only helped me regain mobility but also kindled a love for movement.

Over time, I embraced the rehabilitation process wholeheartedly, understanding that setbacks can be powerful lessons in resilience and growth.

What was your daily routine like before you began your transformation and how did it change throughout the year?

I have always been an early bird, usually waking up around 6.30 am. However, as I progressed on my fitness journey, I made a deliberate shift to waking up at around 4.30 am, also known as Brahma Muhurt in our scriptures. This helped me establish a more disciplined approach, prioritising activities that set a positive tone for the day.

I also became more mindful of my sleep schedule, ensuring I went to bed on time to support my body's natural repair processes.

Along with this, I incorporated morning movement -- whether stretching, light exercise or a walk --which helped me feel more energised, focused and productive throughout the day.

These changes not only improved my physical well-being but also enhanced my performance at work and in academics, creating a more balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Did you follow a specific diet plan or meal regimen to help you achieve your weight loss goals?

I adhered to a disciplined nutrition regimen, eliminating all processed foods, refined flours and packaged products containing palm oil.

Refined sugar was completely removed from my diet, and due to concerns about dairy adulteration, I transitioned to a vegan lifestyle.

Additionally, I minimised my intake of gluten and white rice, instead incorporating millets that are nutrient-dense complex carbohydrates that provide sustained satiety.

To further align my diet with my health goals, I prioritised meals rich in protein and fibre, ensuring optimal nourishment and sustained energy levels.

Intermittent fasting also became a key part of my routine, with fasting windows ranging from 12 to 14 hours.

Above all, I placed a strong emphasis on gut health, recognising its fundamental role in overall well-being and long-term vitality.

What types of workouts do you enjoy most?

I engage in a variety of workouts, including Zumba, strength training, yoga, kickboxing and core exercises.

Zumba adds an element of fun and energy to movement while strength training builds endurance, muscle and overall strength.

Yoga enhances flexibility, balance and mindfulness while also aiding in recovery.

Kickboxing is a great way to boost cardiovascular fitness, improve agility.

Core workouts focus on strengthening my abdominal muscles, improving posture and supporting overall body stability

This diverse mix keeps my routine dynamic and well-rounded.

Were you guided by a trainer or mentor?

In the beginning, Zumba was my primary form of exercise, helping me shed 50 kgs.

However, as I progressed, I aspired to further enhance my fitness and build strength.

This led me to join a circuit training batch led by Nyela Kapadia, where I was introduced to a more structured and intensive workout regimen.

Training under Nyela for over six months has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. Each session helps me challenge my limits, making every workout feel more engaging and rewarding.

I dropped my last stretch of 10 kgs under Nyela's guidance and am I now focusing on body toning.

IMAGE: 'Instead of resorting to extreme measures like starvation, focus on nourishing your body with a clean and sustainable diet.'

How did your friends and family support you during your transformation and how did their reactions change over time?

I am fortunate to have grown up in a very nurturing and positive environment, surrounded by supportive family and friends who have always encouraged me.

From the very beginning of my transformation journey, they stood by me wholeheartedly -- applauding even the tiniest progress and motivating me to stay consistent.

On the other hand, distant relatives and old friends, especially those I hadn’t met in a while, were often taken aback by my transformation. Many were initially shocked, struggling to recognise me at first; some even did double takes before realising it was me.

Their surprise quickly turned into admiration as they applauded my dedication and perseverance.

What role did mental health play in your journey and how did you maintain a positive mindset throughout the year?

A quote from the movie '83 has been deeply ingrained in me: 'Taste success once... tongue wants more.' This perfectly describes my weight loss journey. The first signs of progress -- whether it was dropping a few kilos, feeling lighter or noticing increased stamina -- gave me a sense of accomplishment and pushed me to keep going.

As I started seeing changes in my body, energy levels and overall well-being, my motivation grew even stronger. The satisfaction of fitting into clothes that once felt too tight, feeling more confident and receiving encouraging words from others reinforced my belief in the process.

Even on days when progress seemed slow or I hit a plateau, I reminded myself how far I had come. Instead of getting discouraged, I used these moments to focus on consistency, knowing that every effort I made was contributing to long-term success.

What advice would you give to others who are looking to embark on a similar transformation?

My biggest advice to anyone starting their transformation is to fully accept and respect yourself at every stage of your journey.

Avoid self-sabotage and negative self-talk.

Instead of resorting to extreme measures like starvation, focus on nourishing your body with a clean and sustainable diet.

Fuel yourself with wholesome foods that support your health rather than depriving yourself.

Combine this with regular workouts, whether it’s strength training, cardio or any form of movement you enjoy.

Consistency is key. Trust the process, be patient with yourself and celebrate every small win. When you approach fitness with a balanced and positive mindset, the results will follow naturally.

How has losing 60 kilos changed you?

Dropping 60 kilos has been a transformative experience for me. I feel great -- more energetic, active and healthier overall.

I don’t fall sick as often and even when I do, my immunity is much stronger, helping me recover quickly. Plus, my overall efficiency and productivity have significantly improved, allowing me to perform better in all aspects of life.

Watch: Mahek's weight loss journey

