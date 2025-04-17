'I Lost 10 Kgs In 3 Months'

'If you see it as a burden, you'll struggle. But if you're enjoying the process and make small lifestyle changes, it becomes much easier.'

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Singh/Instagram

She was bullied in school. And college. All because she was overweight.

Shedding those extra kilos is not easy. Along with the exercises and the diet, it requires mental strength as well.

But it is possible to lose unwanted weight proves fitness influencer Anushka Singh, who lost 10 kgs in three months.

Today, she tells Rediff's Shristi Sahoo, she guides over 600 people, offering them personalised consultations, diet plans and training sessions.

What was the turning point in your weight loss journey?

I faced constant bullying in school and college due to my weight.

My parents and relatives also body-shamed me, which made me very angry.

I finally started on my weight loss journey during the COVID lockdown. I lost my job so I thought I should start working on myself. I began and I never stopped. Consistency, since then, has been my mantra.

Take us through your fitness routine.

I start my day with a core workout for an hour.

I eat only home-cooked food. I don't consume protein powder, protein bars or muesli.

I eat paneer (cottage cheese) every day. I also have moong (green gram), chole (chickpeas), rajma (kidney beans) and sprouts, which give me the required protein intake, which is around 60-70 grams.

Fermented foods like curds are also part of the daily diet.

Are you vegetarian?

No. But when I started working on losing weight, I could not afford non-vegetarian food and had to stick to the basics.

What percentage of weight loss can be attributed to diet and exercise?

I believe it is 50-50. I work out every day at the gym and have a personal trainer.

Is working out enjoyable or a burden?

When I started, I struggled with maintaining discipline. I would stick to a routine for 10 days but couldn't sustain it.

However, during COVID, I became committed to my fitness routine.

It's all about perspective; if you see it as a burden, you'll struggle. But if you're enjoying the process and making small lifestyle changes, it becomes much easier.

For example, if you normally sleep at 11 pm, you can aim for 10 pm by the end of the week.

I focused on making one small change each week and that transformed me.

I used to work night shifts for a multinational corporation which made it challenging for me to find time to work as a trainer. But I made sure I continued giving morning classes.

As I gained recognition, I realised I could grow in this field.

What were the challenges you faced?

Finances... I did not have enough money to sustain my diet or buy gym clothes. Even the shoes I used were borrowed from my younger brother.

Plus, there was a lot of self-doubt mainly caused by my parents, relatives and friends. They would ask why I was burdening myself with content creation and teaching online. They wanted me to focus on my job which I was good at.

At one point, I was working an eight-hour night shift in emergency services.

Outside office, my main focus was video content creation.

I asked my sister's help in buying an iPhone to improve the quality of my videos. Initially, she was not supportive and said it was a waste of time. Eventually, she agreed to help me.

I was balancing my job with my classes and I felt a lot of mental pressure due to my office work.

I faced criticism in the office for some mistakes I made, which affected my image. People wondered why I had gone from being a top performer to a struggler. Some colleagues learned that I was working part-time on another project and began to tease me, suggesting that if I focused on one thing, I would manage better.

My team leader started loading me with work because I could complete eight hours' work in just four.

All of this created a toxic environment.

Mentally, I was drained and lost about 17 kg in the first six months though I was having home-cooked meals, primarily eggs and kala chana.

It was tough to remain motivated. But I had faith in myself and just kept pushing on. If you can make a change, go for it.

What helped you on this journey?

Even today, it's not the people, not the followers that motivate me but my willingness to do it.

There are two kinds of influences -- external and internal.

It is your inner motivation that brings about change and transformation.

What kept you motivated during tough moments?

I have tried losing weight a couple of times but would often fail due to lack of consistency.

I learnt that it does not help to try extreme measures.

My past has been tough. I was bullied and couldn't even speak English or get good grades in school and college. But I knew I would do something big. And I stayed committed to it.

Do you have cheat days?

I have one every 14 days on alternate Sundays.

What's your advice for those people want to eat healthy but cannot cook?

For those who rely on take-outs, here's some advice.

I was never good at cooking but I gave myself time to learn. Start by experimenting. Just throw a few ingredients into a pan and stir-fry.

I typically include one ounce of protein (like boiled chickpeas), one ounce of carbs (such as rice) and I always add salad as it's important for digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent bloating.

If you can't cook elaborate meals, stick to a few simple options. Always eat cucumbers, carrots and beetroot.

For breakfast, don't just rely on coffee; try including fruits like papaya as well.

Additionally, it's beneficial to drink green tea after lunch.

If you're not feeling very hungry, consider skipping dinner or eating it two to three hours before bedtime. Quality sleep is essential.

What fitness trends should one avoid?

I see a trend where people are buying coordinated outfits even when they cannot afford them.

I suggest they set personal goals, and once these are achieved, they can reward themselves by purchasing something new. This will help them aim higher.

When you are satisfied with your performance, growth stops. If you want to keep achieving, you should set goals. Once you have achieved them, you can start buying things to support your journey. This applies to protein powders and bars as well.

I've seen people buy protein bars and protein powders but they don't realise that these alone won't help in losing weight or building muscle. Put in the hard work first.

What are some effective strategies for staying motivated when weight loss progress stalls?

There is always a point where you feel stagnant, when you feel you are getting too comfortable. That is when you have to do something out of the box.

Suppose you start your day with 100 jumping jacks. Next, do squats and more jumping exercises. You can start skipping or running too.

If you have a clear goal, you can push yourself. Everything else is simply an excuse.

Being consistent is crucial.

You should follow a diet consistently for at least 15 days.

It's okay to take a rest from workouts every Sunday.

How should one maintain one's body after reaching the ideal body weight?

If you have achieved your goals, it's fine to hit the gym three or four times a week.

However, if you're looking to improve not just your look but your mental state, work on your endurance, stability and flexibility. It's important to recognise that nobody is perfect.

If you are good at running, focus on improving your flexibility. You can alternate workouts: one day do dumbbells, the next day focus on flexibility.

You can also work on your lung capacity through breathing exercises. Many overlook that. Practices like Anulom Vilom and Kapalbhati strengthen lungs.

Many see the gym only as a place for lifting dumbbells, which is not true.

